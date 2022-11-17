ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colchester, VT

mynbc5.com

Completion of University Place helps connect UVM and University Green

BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the completion of University Place, another of the long-awaited infrastructure projects in Burlington has been marked as finished. University Place will serve as the connector between the University of Vermont's campus and University Green. The project is a joint effort between the city and UVM,...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Best practices to prevent fires this winter

As the temperatures drop, the number of fires in Vermont has only increased. The Williston Fire Department said that there's evidence that more fires occur during the winter months. With three fires alone happening last night in Springfield, Chester and South Hero, officials want to make sure people are doing...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with the owner of Murray Hill Farm and...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Over one-thousand turkeys donated just in time for Thanksgiving

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Before families hunker down at home for Thanksgiving, some spent the weekend donating the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables. On the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Queen City Saints will go into grocery stores, buy turkeys in bulk and hold a turkey drive as well, where members of the community can pitch in and drop off birds for families in need.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: With CityPlace construction underway, what comes next?

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After more than four years of delay and all sorts of legal and political wrangling, the CityPlace downtown redevelopment project in the heart of Burlington is back on track. While CityPlace has been scaled back from its original design, Phase 1 remains a $200 million project,...
BURLINGTON, VT

