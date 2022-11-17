Read full article on original website
SUNY Plattsburgh escapes crazy third period with 4-3 win over Buffalo State University
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh men's ice hockey {(4-2-0, 1-10)} survived a back-and-forth third period to come away with the 4-3 win over Buffalo State University {5-1-2 (4-1-1)}. Both teams were tied at one entering the period, until Buffalo State junior defender Parker Allison gave his Bengals a 2-1...
Completion of University Place helps connect UVM and University Green
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the completion of University Place, another of the long-awaited infrastructure projects in Burlington has been marked as finished. University Place will serve as the connector between the University of Vermont's campus and University Green. The project is a joint effort between the city and UVM,...
Best practices to prevent fires this winter
As the temperatures drop, the number of fires in Vermont has only increased. The Williston Fire Department said that there's evidence that more fires occur during the winter months. With three fires alone happening last night in Springfield, Chester and South Hero, officials want to make sure people are doing...
Beloved Plattsburgh librarian honored, chosen as grand marshal in holiday parade
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Community members in Plattsburgh came together this past weekend to honor a beloved children's librarian. Ben Carman was surprised by members of the Plattsburgh Mom's Group along with other community members who brought him cards and drawings to recognize the impact he's had on area families.
This is Our Home: Waterbury
WATERBURY, Vt. — Farming is a way of life for many people in our region. For some, it’s a career. But for one man in Waterbury, he's doing it solely for the community these days. NBC5's Sarahbeth Ackerman sat down with the owner of Murray Hill Farm and...
Over one-thousand turkeys donated just in time for Thanksgiving
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Before families hunker down at home for Thanksgiving, some spent the weekend donating the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables. On the weekend before Thanksgiving, the Queen City Saints will go into grocery stores, buy turkeys in bulk and hold a turkey drive as well, where members of the community can pitch in and drop off birds for families in need.
Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
Vermont meat processing plant to expand, under national push to strengthen food supply chain
FERRISBURGH, Vt. — More than $200 million in grant money is flowing to meat and poultry processing facilities nationwide, as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s push to strengthen the nation’s food system and boost job creation in rural America. Vermont Livestock Slaughter & Processing in Ferrisburgh received...
NBC5 In Depth: With CityPlace construction underway, what comes next?
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After more than four years of delay and all sorts of legal and political wrangling, the CityPlace downtown redevelopment project in the heart of Burlington is back on track. While CityPlace has been scaled back from its original design, Phase 1 remains a $200 million project,...
Burlington City Council hear police and housing updates, add items to Town Meeting Day ballot
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington City Council spent Monday evening hearing important updates on initiatives to improve the Burlington Police Department and citywide homelessness while making decisions on issues residents will now vote on this Town Meeting Day. Burlington Police Department. Acting Chief Jon Murad said they're working on hiring...
Orleans court officials take security measures after employee allegedly brought gun to work
ORLEANS COUNTY, Vt. — The Orleans Criminal Courthouse is taking extra security measures and working to make scheduling changes for hearings after an employee allegedly brought a gun to work earlier this month. Court officials released a statement on Monday, saying they were notified on Nov. 15 that a...
