Read full article on original website
Related
On 'Sonder,' Dermot Kennedy Proves His Days As Pop Music's 'Underdog' Are Long Over
The Irish singer-songwriter, who counts Taylor Swift among his fans, infuses his sterling new album with a sense of pandemic-era urgency.
Chris Brown should be forgiven, Kelly Rowland says after defending him at awards show
When asked about her remarks about embattled R&B star Chris Brown, Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland says everyone deserves grace and forgiveness.
Coco Austin cries after Ice-T praises her for raising their daughter: 'I love you to death'
"Law and Order" star Ice-T praised his wife of 22 years, Coco Austin, during a surprise appearance on the "Tamron Hall" show.
Comments / 0