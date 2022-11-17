ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Breaking down Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs: Heavyweight tilt between Folsom,  Central Catholic highlight semifinals

By SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Here's a closer peek at the Sac-Joaquin Section football semifinals, with seedings:

Division 1
No. 5 Central Catholic-Modesto (8-4) at No. 1 Folsom (10-1)
These programs have combined to win 30 SJS championships, including eight for Folsom in D1 since 2010. CC has won 20 banners, most all in smaller divisions and then the D2 crown a year ago. Folsom is led by QB star Austin Mack and Notre Dame-bound WR Rico Flores, Jr. Mack has passed for 2,665 yards and 33 touchdowns with three interceptions, and Flores has 963 yards and seven scores. CC's record is misleading with losses to Central Coast Section power Saint Francis-Mountain View, to SJS power St. Mary's, to Serra-San Mateo and to St. John Bosco-Bellflower. They've won seven straight since starting 1-4. In beating Monterey Trail-Elk Grove 56-29 last week, 6-foot-5 junior QB Tyler Wentworth passed for 155 yards and two scores, and Tyler Jacklich rushed for 288 yards and four scores, giving him 2,046 on the season and 28 touchdowns

Rico Flores (1) is headed to Notre Dame. Photo: Ralph Thompson


No. 7 Turlock (8-4) at No. 3 Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (9-2)
Turlock, coming off one of the biggest upsets in recent section history , 51-50 over state-ranked No. 23 St. Mary's-Stockton, has arrived. The Bulldogs won't be far from their sign that reads, "Why not us?" Oak Ridge impressed in shutting down the power and speed rushing attack of Elk Grove, registering a 37-14 quarterfinal victory as QB Maddox Varella passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

Division 2
No. 4 Rocklin (8-3) at No. 1 Manteca (9-1)
The Thunder are run heavy with Mason Silva and Elias Brown with a capable QB in Joey Roberts, who keyed a 12-1 season in 2021. Manteca is all about power and Blake Nichelson, who rushed for 400 yards and seven scores in his team's lone loss, a 56-49 setback to Manteca.

No. 6 Granite Bay (8-4) at No. 2 Del Oro (9-2)
These longtime Sierra Foothill League rivals met earlier this season, a 21-10 victory for Del Oro, and here we go again. Neither team scored in the second half of the first contest. GB is coming off a rout of a Downey-Modesto team that came in 10-0 and Del Oro tied for second in the SFL behind Folsom. Both teams feature a bevy of runners, Carter Jackson for Granite Bay and Kainoa Acia for Del Oro. Acia rushed for an SJS playoff record 413 yards against Antelope last week.

Division 3
No. 3 Grant (8-2) at No. 2 Patterson (10-1)
The Grant Pacers are all about tradition, having won seven section titles and the SJS's first CIF State banner, the Open Division crown in 2008. They are in the D3 playoffs for the first time after years of good living in D1 or 2, and QB JoJo McCray has had a monstrous season with 40 touchdown passes. Patterson isn't nearly as fast as the Pacers, but they are balanced with freshman QB Max Medina (1,697 yards passing, 21 touchdowns) and RB Sean Hansen (1,190 rushing, 10 TDs).

No. 8 Woodcreek-Roseville (9-3) at No. 4 Christian Brothers-Sacramento (9-2)
Woodcreek in an opener won just its second playoff game in program history, and now they're coming off a spirited 26-21 upset of top-seeded Placer-Auburn as Cooper Kyro - find us a better name, people! - rushed for 201 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns. CB seeks its first finals appearance since 2016 and just its third since 1986. The Falcons feature national recruit sophomore WR Phillip Bell, who has 747 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Falcons have won seven straight.

Sophomore wide receiver Phillip Bell (1) for Christian Brothers. Photo: Gary Jones

Division 4

No. 4 Kimball-Tracy (7-4) at No. 1 Vanden-Fairfield (10-1)
The Jaguars of Tracy fielded their first varsity team in 2010, went 1-9, then went 1-9 in 2016 and fielded their first full-season winner in 2021, going 10-2. Jayden McKey has passed for 2,183 yards and 25 touchdowns, and he's rushed for 411 and four. Vanden is the proven product, having won the section D4 championship and a CIF State banner in 2021. Fourteen starters returned, including QB leader Tre Dimes.

No. 7 Capital Christian-Sacramento (6-5) at No. 3 West Park-Roseville (9-1)
Capital Christian started the season slow, breaking in a host of new varsity players amid a brutal schedule, and West Park has come of age in a hurry as a program with its first senior class. Develle Barksdale has been terrific at QB for WP, passing for 2,611 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushing for 552 and 10. CC QB Eddie Brusuelas had his best game in his last game, passing for 336 yards and five touchdowns to toppled No. 2-seeded Casa Roble-Orangevale, 42-35.

Division 5
No. 5 Escalon (9-3) at No. 1 Sutter (11-0)
How fitting that these old-school throwbacks will play this one on natural grass. The programs have combined to win 16 section championships with Sutter doing so in the Northern Section before the switch to the SJS at the start of this academic year. Both teams are run-oriented, defensive-minded programs. So expect a 14-10 score. And now, just because, it'll be 40-38.

No. 6 Dixon at No. 2 Sonora (9-2)
The Rams are in a section semifinal for the first time since 1974, when famed coach Red Finney was leading the program to section championships. QB star Jett Harris led Dixon past 10-0 Liberty Ranch-Galt with passing and runnin, so the Rams fear no one. Sonora is a power running team, rushing for more than 300 yards a game behind Audie Peeples and Adam Curnow.

Division 6
No. 5 Bradshaw Christian-Sacramento) at No. 1 Summerville (10-1)
BC of South Sacramento has 18 starters who will return next season. Just three seniors will graduate. The Pride are a run-heavy outfit with 3,672 yards and 52 touchdowns this season. Sophomores Mateo Mojica (1,215 yards, 12 TDs) and Brandon Burden (1,080 and 18) lead the attack. Summerville has lost only to Sonora, the No. 2 seed in D5 and impressed in a 35-0 win over Esparto in a quarterfinal.

No. 3 Orestimba (10-1) at No. 2 Hughson (9-2)
This is a showdown pitting tradition-rich programs from the 209. Hughson is coming off a tight 35-34 quarterfinal win over Twelve Bridges-Lincoln in which Liam Bridgford rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns. Orestimba has won nine consecutive games. QB Alex Millan has passed for 1,884 yards and 32 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Division 7
Woodland Christian (10-1) at No. 2 Le Grand (9-2)
Woodland Christian played for the D7 title last season, graduated a ton of players and are a win away from a return trip to the finals, thanks to QB Caden Pascoe, who has passed for 1,028 yards and 14 touchdowns, and RB Billy Hinkle, who has rushed for 763 yards and 13 scores. Le Grand is paced by QB Julian Bucio, all of 136 pounds, and RB Alexis Granados, whose 5-foot-5, 165-pound frame has scooted for more than 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. WC needed an 11th hour temporary restraining order from a sympathetic Woodland judge against the section to play its quarterfinal after the section office ruled the program had to forfeit its season due to a paperwork oversight tied to incoming freshmen players. The CIF said it will continue to pursue this.

No. 1 Ripon Christian (9-2) vs. Stone Ridge-Merced (9-2)
This game will be played at a neutral site, at Oakdale, as neither program has been allowed to host section playoff games due to sanctions levied by the section office tied to the club football scandal during the spring of 2021. RC is led by senior QB Trey Fasani, the son of one-time Del Oro-Loomis QB star who played at Stanford and in the NFL. Young Fasani passed for 178 yards and four touchdowns to belt Rio Vista 57-0 in a quarterfinal. Stone Ridge is balanced offensively, led by QB Noah Lund.

