koxe.com
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
mysoutex.com
Robert E Lokey
Robert E Lokey, 87, gained his wings on November 12, 2022 in Refugio, Tx. He was a great father, grandfather and brother. Robert was born to Marvin Lokey and Helen Thornton on July 6, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. He served in Army Airborne Unit. He is preceded in death by...
Adoption Day at the Courthouse
On Friday, it was Adoption Day at the Nueces County Courthouse, an annual tradition that celebrates the creation of new families, ahead of the holiday season.
mysoutex.com
Brush management workshop to be held Dec. 8
The Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Brush Management Workshop Thursday, Dec. 8. The workshop is being held at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building located within the Goliad County Fairgrounds at 925 U.S. Highway 183 South/Alternate 77 in Goliad.
mysoutex.com
Goliad Rotary Club sponsoring Silver Santa
The Christmas season is fast approaching, and the Goliad Rotary Club will once again be sponsoring Silver Santa. The Silver Santa program provides Christmas presents for children in need, ages newborn through elementary school, throughout Goliad County. As in years past, the Goliad Rotary Club will need the generosity of...
Riverside Park set to close Monday, November 21 for Texas Youth Hunting Program
VICTORIA, Texas – Riverside park will close at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 21, and remain closed all day on November 22 during the Texas Youth Hunting Program -TYHP deer and hog hunt hosted by Victoria Parks and Recreation and the Texas Wildlife Association. The park will reopen at 7 a.m. on November 23. According to a Facebook post made...
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
Patients receive letter informing of data breach from Christus Spohn Health System
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System has been hit with a cybersecurity breach resulting in personal and sensitive information being stolen from their patients. According to a letter that Christus Spohn Health System sent its affected customers -- hackers obtained files from patients between April 9, and...
Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were...
Fourth suspect in the death of Jacob Escobedo has been arrested
VICTORIA, Texas – Law enforcement has arrested the fourth and final suspect involved in a murder that took place in 2021. On Sept. 21, 2021, the Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Road in reference to a shots fired call. After an investigation, officials revealed a robbery had occurred, resulting in the...
Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Fire Department Investigating Fatal House Fire
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a house fire at 9:27 a.m. in the 4600 block of Callicoatte Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. Two people escaped the blaze, but firefighters found a...
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization
The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.
