LSU's playoff rooting guide for Week 12

Somehow, someway, LSU has battled its way into the playoff race.

At 8-2, Brian Kelly has led LSU to an SEC West title in his first year. But with two losses, it’d be hard to say LSU controls its own destiny.

loss and every other conference potentially producing a zero-to-one loss conference champ makes things a little more complicated.

We don’t know what the committee is thinking. For all we know, LSU winning out might be enough, even if they don’t get help. But, LSU might end up needing some assists.

Entering the final two weeks, here’s a rooting guide laying out the ideal scenario for LSU.

Tennessee drops another game

This is a long shot. The Vols finish the year with South Carolina and Vanderbilt, two programs that Tennessee should be able to handle.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Tennessee has a 79% chance to win out. That would give the Vols an 11-1 record headlined by wins over Alabama and at LSU.

Tennessee won’t have the benefit of playing on conference championship weekend. LSU will get a chance to make its case with Tennessee sitting at home, but the committee could give the nod to Tennessee because of the head-to-head win in Baton Rouge.

However, a 10-2 Tennessee would certainly be on the outside looking in.

USC gets its second loss

Much of the playoff discussion out west this year has been centered around Oregon. The Ducks took their second loss at the hands of Washington and now the Pac-12’s playoff hopes rest with Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans.

Despite being 9-1, USC lacks a signature win. The best team USC has faced was Utah and that remains the Trojans’ lone loss.

USC will finish its regular season with two ranked opponents and would have another chance against a ranked team in the conference title game. The Trojans could add three ranked wins to their resume to close out the year.

A 12-1 USC in the midst of a stretch like that would have a good shot at making the playoff, regardless of what happens elsewhere in the country. LSU will be rooting for a two-loss champion to emerge from the Pac-12.

A two-loss ACC champ

Clemson and UNC have locked down their respective divisions in the ACC and are set to meet in the ACC Championship. Each has just one loss, but not many seem to be taking them seriously as playoff contenders.

That’s probably fair, but it’s too soon to count them out. Both of their lone losses have come to Notre Dame, which isn’t great but looks better than it once did.

Both will be favored in each of their last two games leading up to the conference championship. If Clemson were to win out, it’d have wins over NC State (in a game started by Devin Leary), Florida State, Wake Forest and UNC.

Nothing really stands out there, but it might be enough to push a one-loss conference champ where it needs to go, which isn’t good for a two-loss LSU.

TCU loses one

TCU controls its own destiny. A 13-0 Horned Frogs team would head to the playoff, and probably without much discussion.

However, a 12-1 TCU would find itself in some controversy, especially if that loss came in the conference championship. FiveThirtyEight gives TCU just a 26% chance of winning out, so the odds aren’t great.

If the committee is looking for someone to throw out to make room for an LSU coming off an SEC Championship, a one-loss TCU could be on the outside looking in.

Root for Ole Miss and Alabama to win out

LSU is sitting at No. 6 because of its wins over Ole Miss and Alabama. Each school was ranked in the top 10 when it faced LSU and in the case of Alabama, it still is.

If the committee is getting into the nitty gritty of schedule strength, LSU is going to want every edge it can get. The Alabama and Ole Miss wins need to remain the strong selling points they are today.