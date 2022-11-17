Read full article on original website
Dietrich comeback bid falls just short in 1A DII championship match
Down 14 with 2 minutes remaining, Dietrich got within a score. Then, from inside the 10-yard line, an interception sealed the state title for the Kendrick Tigers.
Pomerelle open for business in 2022-23
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s time to grab the skies, snowboards, snowpants, helmets, and winter coats! Ski season has arrived in Cassia County. “We’re incredibly excited,” said Zack Alexander, the Mountain Manager at Pomerelle. “The last couple of years it’s certainly been challenging when it comes to snow.”
Jerome Truck Driver Injured in Crash Near Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from the Magic Valley had to be flown to the hospital when his truck went off the side of the interstate Monday afternoon near Fruitland. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to milepost 13 on Interstate 84 at a little after 3 p.m. for a semi-truck that went off the westbound lanes and overturned. The 66-year-old Jerome man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. ISP said he was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about 20 minutes.
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two women died of their injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55, south of McCall. The call for service came in at 1:04 p.m. on Friday at mile marker 137 in Valley County. According to Idaho State Police, a 47-year-old man from Boise...
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Shoshone Falls Park: Icy roads have officials urging caution during visits
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re planning to visit Shoshone Falls anytime soon, you might want to check the weather before doing so. According to Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director, Wendy Davis - Come winter, people often get stuck on the icy roads of the Shoshone Falls grade.
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
America’s Finest Eggnog Comes from Southern Idaho
If you’re planning a holiday party and need some of the planet’s best eggnog but live in Twin Falls, cheer up! I mentioned in I story I wrote earlier this week that I was in Buhl and took an opportunity to stop at CloverLeaf Creamery. I picked up some bottles of the legendary eggnog. I’m happy to note, I don’t have to drive 14 miles for my next fix.
Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street Carey at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A growing trend amongst public libraries is showing that if there are no more late fees, more books are being checked out. Starting on January 2nd, the Twin Falls Public Library will be joining this trend. Research shows that overdue fines don’t play a...
60 Hours to Fight Hunger comes to an end
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday is the last day of 60 hours to fight hunger and the turkey drive has received around a thousand turkeys. While the drive will fall short of the lofty goal of 2022 turkeys donated, the South Central Community Action Partnership is impressed with how much the community has been able to help, especially considering the national shortage of available birds.
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sawtooth Elementary School is working to improve its play space to include playground equipment that is ADA accessible and is looking for the community’s help. Through fundraising within the school, the Sawtooth PTO is halfway to its goal of raising $219,000. Now, they...
New Public Transportation System is coming to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There will be a new public transportation system coming to Twin Falls. When the city of Twin Falls hit 50,000 people, it lost its grant funding for the Trans IV public transportation system, causing the city to re-evaluate its public transportation needs. “Traditional fixed...
A Rural Idaho Town Surrenders to the Transgender Woke Mob
Kimberly, Idaho looks like a painting of the traditional American west. There’s a water tower downtown. The railroad blazes a trail along one side of the community. You can ride a mechanized bull at one downtown watering hole. There are several churches that dot various intersections. Maybe more churches on average for a town with a population of 35 hundred. Crimes are few. Nearly everyone shows up for the parade every July.
Guest Voice: A Response to the Deaths
The call reached me in Denver at 11 p.m. My brother Dave had died in Twin Falls that afternoon. The first hours of knowing and still passing from unbelief to belief came with numbness. It was as if a huge part of my life had been ripped from me. The graduate community around me treated me with great compassion. At the time I didn’t understand the compassion. I had never been around death before. Sure, there had been courses on death and dying, but those were about old people, not about a young, vibrant brother with a young wife and baby daughter. After the funeral at St. Mary’s Parish, Boise, a group of us Vandal graduates stood silently in a circle staring at our booted feet. One friend said, “They are made of clay.”
