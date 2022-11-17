Read full article on original website
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Gave New Meaning To '420-69,' Taking Home $300M: Where Is It Now?
The shocking and appalling details of FTX’s collapse are still being uncovered, but new information issued by The Wall Street Journal shows that Sam Bankman-Fried cashed out 71.31% of a top-up to a series B funding round in 2021, taking home $300 million. What Happened: In a play on...
Benzinga
Over $42 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Expert Ratings for Agilent Technologies
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Agilent Technologies A within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Agilent Technologies has an average price target of $160.0 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $150.00.
Fed Talk Today, Data Dump Tomorrow
Is inflation canceled? Container shipping costs are back to pre-pandemic levels. Building permits, Durable Goods, Initial Jobless, S&P Global Flash PMIs, New Home Sales, Consumer Sentiment, EIA stocks change, and FOMC minutes. Q3 earnings update. 94% of S&P 500 reported. Overall EPS growth 2.2% - lowest growth in 2 years.
Mobileye Has Upside Backed By Automotive ADAS Leadership As Supply Chain Recovery Kicks In, Analysts Say
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh initiated coverage on Mobileye Global Inc MBLY with a Buy rating and a price target of $35. Mobileye is a leader in the automotive ADAS industry. It has a ~70% market share (and growing) of camera-based ADAS with an AI-driven training platform, crowd-sourced mapping, and radar and LiDAR for redundancy.
Medtronic Trims FY23 Annual Outlook On Currency Headwind, Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings
Medtronic Plc's MDT Q2 FY23 sales of $7.58 billion decreased 3% Y/Y on a reported basis and increased 2% organically, missing the consensus of $7.70 billion. Q2 organic revenue results reflect lower than anticipated underlying market procedure volumes in certain businesses and the pricing impact of volume-based procurement in China.
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Novo Nordisk To Invest Over DKK5B To Add API Production Capacity To Danish Plant
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO plans to invest DKK 5.4 billion to expand its existing facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. The plans also include constructing a new plant to extend the existing facilities. Novo, the world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, said the project is expected to be finalized in 2024 and...
Meta's Metaverse Ambitions In Jeopardy As FTC Challenges Within Unlimited Acquisition
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said Meta Platforms Inc META squashed competition when it halted plans to build its own virtual reality fitness app and opted to buy Within Unlimited Inc instead, Bloomberg reports. The FTC said that the acquisition would keep the tech giant from entering the space through...
Ericsson Eyes 6G Network Research in UK
Ericsson ERIC looked to establish a new research unit in the U.K. as part of a multi-million-pound investment to boost the country's future wireless connectivity capabilities. Ericsson would invest millions of pounds (GBP) over the next ten years in a U.K.-based program focusing on 6G research and breakthrough innovations. Research...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Baidu's Q3 Top-Line Rises 2% As Core Revenue Resumed Positive Growth
Baidu, Inc BIDU reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $4.57 billion, beating the consensus of $4.46 billion. Segments: Baidu's Core revenue increased 2% Y/Y to $3.55 billion; Online marketing revenue declined 4% Y/Y to $2.63 billion. Non-online marketing revenue jumped 25% Y/Y to $916 million, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
Cathie Wood Buys $1.4M Of GBTC — Even As World's Largest Bitcoin Fund Faces Pressure From Genesis Fallout
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management bought over 176,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC at an estimated valuation of $1.46 million. The purchase was done via the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. Last week, ARK purchased GBTC worth $2.8 million. ARK’s purchase comes at a time the world's largest...
Examiner Says Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Failed Control Set Ups To Track Customer Funds
The Independent examiner appointed for Celsius Network LLC's chapter 11 case said that the company failed to set up proper accounting and operational controls. The examiner found that Celsius hadn't developed a separate infrastructure for the custody program, which it started offering in April. Celsius had to transfer funds from...
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data
The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
Earnings Outlook For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Looking Into Ucommune International's Recent Short Interest
Ucommune International's UK short percent of float has risen 15.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Tech's Short Interest
NeuroOne Medical Tech's NMTC short percent of float has fallen 45.83% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 40 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
Trump Inks $4B Deal With Saudi Developer To Build Villas, Hotel And Golf Course In Oman
Biden’s U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing. The filing said it would be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters.”. The deal comes at a time of increased hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the U.S....
