Over $42 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Expert Ratings for Agilent Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Agilent Technologies A within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Agilent Technologies has an average price target of $160.0 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $150.00.
Fed Talk Today, Data Dump Tomorrow

Is inflation canceled? Container shipping costs are back to pre-pandemic levels. Building permits, Durable Goods, Initial Jobless, S&P Global Flash PMIs, New Home Sales, Consumer Sentiment, EIA stocks change, and FOMC minutes. Q3 earnings update. 94% of S&P 500 reported. Overall EPS growth 2.2% - lowest growth in 2 years.
Medtronic Trims FY23 Annual Outlook On Currency Headwind, Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings

Medtronic Plc's MDT Q2 FY23 sales of $7.58 billion decreased 3% Y/Y on a reported basis and increased 2% organically, missing the consensus of $7.70 billion. Q2 organic revenue results reflect lower than anticipated underlying market procedure volumes in certain businesses and the pricing impact of volume-based procurement in China.
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Ericsson Eyes 6G Network Research in UK

Ericsson ERIC looked to establish a new research unit in the U.K. as part of a multi-million-pound investment to boost the country's future wireless connectivity capabilities. Ericsson would invest millions of pounds (GBP) over the next ten years in a U.K.-based program focusing on 6G research and breakthrough innovations. Research...
EV Firm Faraday Future Doubtful Of Going Concern: Report

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFIE said it had "substantial doubt" about continuing its operations. The luxury electric vehicle company, Reuters reported, is also doubtful about the delivery of its FF91 luxury electric car. The company said it ought to receive additional funds to finance operations and speed up production...
Baidu's Q3 Top-Line Rises 2% As Core Revenue Resumed Positive Growth

Baidu, Inc BIDU reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $4.57 billion, beating the consensus of $4.46 billion. Segments: Baidu's Core revenue increased 2% Y/Y to $3.55 billion; Online marketing revenue declined 4% Y/Y to $2.63 billion. Non-online marketing revenue jumped 25% Y/Y to $916 million, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.
Bear Market? Resilient Investors Thronged Stock Market This Year Despite Mayhem, Shows Data

The stock market has been in the doldrums this year but investors are continuing to plow investment dollars into the market. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the broader S&P 500 Index, is down about 16% year-to-date at $394.59. At one point in mid-October, the SPY dropped to a 52-week low of $348.11 before making good some of the losses.
Earnings Outlook For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Looking Into Ucommune International's Recent Short Interest

Ucommune International's UK short percent of float has risen 15.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.92% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Tech's Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Tech's NMTC short percent of float has fallen 45.83% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 40 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.26% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today

U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
