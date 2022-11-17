ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad, TX

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons

Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization

The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Fourth suspect in the death of Jacob Escobedo has been arrested

VICTORIA, Texas – Law enforcement has arrested the fourth and final suspect involved in a murder that took place in 2021. On Sept. 21, 2021, the Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Road in reference to a shots fired call. After an investigation, officials revealed a robbery had occurred, resulting in the...
VICTORIA, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Fire Department Investigating Fatal House Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a house fire at 9:27 a.m. in the 4600 block of Callicoatte Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. Two people escaped the blaze, but firefighters found a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Robert E Lokey

Robert E Lokey, 87, gained his wings on November 12, 2022 in Refugio, Tx. He was a great father, grandfather and brother. Robert was born to Marvin Lokey and Helen Thornton on July 6, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. He served in Army Airborne Unit. He is preceded in death by...
REFUGIO, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Local breeder opens state-of-the-art AquaPlus Equine Center

Equine reproduction and conditioning specialist Kim Chandler recently outgrew her one-person operation in Sweet Home and opted to manage the state-of-the-art AquaPlus Equine Center in Victoria. Chandler invites guests and their horses to check out the facility and services on Saturday for the Grand Re-Opening of the AquaPlus Equine Center...
VICTORIA, TX
ccbiznews.com

Eligible residents can get help with utility bills

As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Brush management workshop to be held Dec. 8

The Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Brush Management Workshop Thursday, Dec. 8. The workshop is being held at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building located within the Goliad County Fairgrounds at 925 U.S. Highway 183 South/Alternate 77 in Goliad.
KIII 3News

Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kurv.com

Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence

A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

