Read full article on original website
Related
Local businesses invite public for big-time holiday shopping at 'Shop Small Crawl' event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?" "Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk...
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons
Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Traffic diverted near Harbor Bridge after semi-truck gets stuck on I-37 access road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police diverted traffic from the northbound access road of I-37 leading to Highway 181 after the roadway became blocked by a semi-truck Monday morning. According to a Reverse Alert, the semi-truck failed to make height clearance on the roadway. The roadway was reopened...
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization
The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
CCPD: 18-wheeler crash on NPID and Hwy-37 to cause 3-4 hour traffic delay
The CCPD sent out an alert about the crash on social media at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials said that speed played a factor in the cause of the crash.
Fourth suspect in the death of Jacob Escobedo has been arrested
VICTORIA, Texas – Law enforcement has arrested the fourth and final suspect involved in a murder that took place in 2021. On Sept. 21, 2021, the Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Road in reference to a shots fired call. After an investigation, officials revealed a robbery had occurred, resulting in the...
Patients receive letter informing of data breach from Christus Spohn Health System
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System has been hit with a cybersecurity breach resulting in personal and sensitive information being stolen from their patients. According to a letter that Christus Spohn Health System sent its affected customers -- hackers obtained files from patients between April 9, and...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Fire Department Investigating Fatal House Fire
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a house fire at 9:27 a.m. in the 4600 block of Callicoatte Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. Two people escaped the blaze, but firefighters found a...
mysoutex.com
Robert E Lokey
Robert E Lokey, 87, gained his wings on November 12, 2022 in Refugio, Tx. He was a great father, grandfather and brother. Robert was born to Marvin Lokey and Helen Thornton on July 6, 1935 in Sebastian, Tx. He served in Army Airborne Unit. He is preceded in death by...
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
lavacacountytoday.com
Local breeder opens state-of-the-art AquaPlus Equine Center
Equine reproduction and conditioning specialist Kim Chandler recently outgrew her one-person operation in Sweet Home and opted to manage the state-of-the-art AquaPlus Equine Center in Victoria. Chandler invites guests and their horses to check out the facility and services on Saturday for the Grand Re-Opening of the AquaPlus Equine Center...
Food truck owners take issue with organization of festivals
A handful of food truck festivals each year in Corpus christi are put on by one man and his company. Some people have raised some issues about how he holds his events.
2 in custody after leading Rockport PD on highspeed chase, smuggling migrants
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are in custody after leading Rockport police on a highspeed chase as part of an illegal migrant smuggling operation. Rockport police had their hands full just after midnight with a caravan of migrant smugglers who wouldn't stop along the Highway 35 bypass. 3NEWS...
ccbiznews.com
Eligible residents can get help with utility bills
As temperatures fall, utility bills rise, and the city of Corpus Christi is helping its most vulnerable residents make those payments. The Limited Utility Assistance Program is accepting applications from low-income seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities needing assistance. LUAP caps assistance at $500 per household and will pay the...
mysoutex.com
Brush management workshop to be held Dec. 8
The Goliad County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Victoria Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Brush Management Workshop Thursday, Dec. 8. The workshop is being held at the Julie Wimberly Memorial Homemaking Building located within the Goliad County Fairgrounds at 925 U.S. Highway 183 South/Alternate 77 in Goliad.
Thomas J. Henry's 29th annual turkey giveaway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the winter like weather, hundreds were able to secure their thanksgiving turkey over at Thomas J. Henry's annual turkey giveaway. This year marks the 29th year the injury law attorney has been providing turkeys across South Texas. Thousands of turkeys were handed out in cities like, Freer, Alice and Corpus Christi.
Thomas J. Henry Turkey Giveaway returns for in-person distribution
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry will be giving away thousands of Thanksgiving turkeys on Saturday, November 19 as part of the annual Turkey Giveaway. The free public giveaway with have four pick-up locations in the Coastal Bend. The main pickup location returns to...
kurv.com
Mailing Meth Lands Corpus Christi Woman Federal Prison Sentence
A Corpus Christi woman will spend two years in federal prison for mailing methamphetamine to an inmate at a federal detention center. 54-year-old Gail Hostetter was arrested early last year after staff at the Coastal Bend Detention Center in Robstown intercepted a letter addressed to an inmate that appeared to be from a local law firm. The mail was sent for testing, which found that the paper inside the envelope was laced with methamphetamine.
Comments / 0