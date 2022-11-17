Read full article on original website
2022 Section III boys volleyball league all-stars announced
The 2022 Section III boys volleyball league all-stars have been announced. Players are chosen by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Section III girls basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A
The Section III girls basketball season is right around the corner. Here is everything you need to know about the teams playing in Class AA and A this season. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Section III girls bowling 2022-23: Team previews, top bowlers, more
High school girls bowling is about to get started. Here are the teams, bowlers and matchups to take note of before the season starts Monday.
Section III high school state sports schedule, scoreboard for Nov. 21
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Monday, Nov. 21. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Two second-half TDs guide General Brown to win over Waverly in Class C football regionals
General Brown punched its ticket on Saturday for next weekend’s New York State Class C Final Four, and they knocked off the top team in the state to do so. With the game knotted at 14-14 in the second half, the Lions (10-1) notched two touchdowns between the third and fourth quarters to down top-ranked Waverly (Section IV), 29-14, in Saturday’s regional championship at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
College football on TV today, picks: Week 13 schedule for Tuesday
It's the middle of the week in November and that means one thing when it comes to the college football schedule: MACtion. There are two matchups set for Tuesday in the primetime slot for our last look at the Mid-American Conference slate in the final week of the regular season. That includes a game ...
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which player on your team has highest basketball IQ?
Cicero, N.Y. — The key to being a great floor general on a basketball court is becoming an expert in every aspect of the team. Section III is loaded with girls basketball players who serve as coaches on the court for their teams. >> Section III girls basketball players...
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
