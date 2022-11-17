ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Dump truck crash, victim stuck in vehicle on Hwy 501 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with entrapment is blocking traffic Tuesday morning in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:36 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road. The two-vehicle crash involves a dump truck and one person was taken...
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns after 2 years on job

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach's town administrator has resigned. William Shanahan submitted his resignation letter to the town last week. In an email to town leaders, Shanahan said he has plans that will help with the changeover. He was appointed to the position in November of 2020....
Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
MB residents can apply for 8 class series focused on the city's daily operations, history

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for a Neighborhood Services' 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy', according to an agenda from the City of Myrtle Beach. 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy' is an eight-session general government series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations for the City of Myrtle Beach, covers the history of Myrtle Beach and breakdown how each of the departments within the city operates.
