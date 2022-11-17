Read full article on original website
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
3 wanted in Carolina Forest neighborhood attempted burglary, vehicle break-ins: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating after three people attempted to enter multiple vehicles and at least one home in a Carolina Forest neighborhood. Police said the individuals were captured on surveillance video during the early morning hours on Sunday in the area of Waterford...
LGBTQ community in Myrtle Beach call for SC hate crime law after Colorado Springs shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In Colorado Springs, 20 people are still recovering after being shot at an LGBTQ nightclub, which claimed the lives of five people. The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury. The charges...
55-year-old pedestrian killed in Market Common, man in custody identified
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pedestrian hit and injured in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach Friday evening died, and one man was arrested in connection to the incident. Timothy Jodoin, 55, was hit on Farrow Parkway near the intersection of Fred Nash Blvd. just before 6...
Officers find gun at Dillon High School during safety check, officials say
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon High School is on lockdown Monday morning as officers conduct a safety check at the school, according to Dillon School District 4 Supt. Ray Rogers. Rogers said a gun was found behind a cabinet on campus. "Administrators got a tip that a gun was...
Dump truck crash, victim stuck in vehicle on Hwy 501 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash with entrapment is blocking traffic Tuesday morning in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:36 a.m. to the area of E. Highway 501 and Cox Ferry Road. The two-vehicle crash involves a dump truck and one person was taken...
7-year-old injured during string of shootings in Laurinburg, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 7-year-old was injured during a string of shootings Friday night in Laurinburg. The Laurinburg Police Dept. said they responded on Nov. 18 to three separate shootings between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. At approximately 9:15 p.m., officers said they responded to a home struck...
SCHP investigating deadly Horry Co. crash involving flatbed commercial truck
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person is dead after a crash on Secondary 66 and Highway 905 Monday at 10:55 a.m., according to Cpl. David Jones with SC Highway Patrol. A 2008 GMC Yukon and 2018 flatbed commercial truck were traveling east on Secondary 66 when the GMC struck the rear end of the commercial truck, Cpl. Jones said.
Georgetown non-profit, deputies team up to give Thanksgiving meals to families in need
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Dozens of families in Georgetown have a meal to put on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge. The non-profit teamed up with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office to give out 80 Thanksgiving baskets today. NEW: 3 wanted in Carolina Forest...
80 Georgetown Co. families in need to get Thanksgiving baskets
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Eighty needy families across Georgetown County will get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to them on Monday. It's all part of an initiative the Murrells Inlet Elks Lodge has been doing for 15 years to help feed families for the holidays. The baskets will be...
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns after 2 years on job
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach's town administrator has resigned. William Shanahan submitted his resignation letter to the town last week. In an email to town leaders, Shanahan said he has plans that will help with the changeover. He was appointed to the position in November of 2020....
Crews working to put out two-acre fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are working to put out a two-acre fire in Aynor Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:59 a.m. to the area of Edwards Road and Newton Road. Officials said there are no structures threatened at this time. Residents and...
Horry Co. woman survived cancer, says God told her to 'show love,' so she's giving back
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — With the temperature starting to drop, one local organization is making sure that people in need have clothes on their backs and hot food on their plates. They’re called “Neighbors Helping Neighbors." The organization started when founder Verda Knox was diagnosed with...
MB residents can apply for 8 class series focused on the city's daily operations, history
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications are now available for a Neighborhood Services' 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy', according to an agenda from the City of Myrtle Beach. 'MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy' is an eight-session general government series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the daily operations for the City of Myrtle Beach, covers the history of Myrtle Beach and breakdown how each of the departments within the city operates.
Home for the holidays: Horry Co. animal shelter free fostering, adoptions for Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping to place as many shelter pets in a home for the holidays as part of a new holiday program. The HCACC holiday program has two parts. The first option is permanently adopting and taking home a...
United Way of Horry County focuses on health, education & self-sufficiency
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Organizers with the United Way of Horry County want to remind residents of the resources they have available if they are in need. The organization completed a county needs assessment in 2021. The nonprofit found the biggest need right now is health, education and...
Military names needed for Christmas Hero Boxes sent overseas by Blue Star Mothers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina need the names of military members outside of the United States so they can send a Christmas Hero Box. The organization said they will send a box if they will be overseas through January. An email with...
Vehicle hits utility pole; traffic delays expected in Little River area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County Crews said one person is hurt after a vehicle hit a utility pole in the Little River area early Tuesday morning. Right now the off-ramp at Highway 31 near Highway 9 East is blocked. The wreck occurred around 3:30 a.m. Officials said...
Approx. 7,000 wreaths still needed to honor fallen service members at Florence cemetery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There are still not enough Christmas wreaths for the graves of every fallen service member at the Florence National Cemetery. They are about 7,000 wreaths short of their goal. A group working to collect them said they are running out of time. The Blue Star...
