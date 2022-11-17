ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Reminds Everyone Why She's A Star Singer In 'Jimmy Kimmel' Challenge

By Ron Dicker
 5 days ago

Pink apologized before she sang jokey lyrics that she was seeing for the first time on “ Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

But there was no need to say sorry. The “So What” singer turned the “Wing It & Sing It” segment into a showcase for her talent. As the cue cards written by the show popped up with her new lines, she nailed them one by one.

Anyone who can make verses like “On Halloween night I won’t open the door/I once wet the bed in a mattress store” sound good on the fly deserves a special place in pop history.

