Foxborough, MA

Turnto10.com

Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Neighbors help save woman from Providence house fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Neighbors helped save a woman when they saw smoke billowing from her Homer Street house in Providence on Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said the woman didn't know the house was on fire until her neighbors banged on the door. Firefighters got to the scene just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bicyclist injured after being stuck by vehicle in Cranston

(WJAR) — A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Cranston. The Cranston Police Department received the call about the collision just after 6:00 a.m. and responded to the intersection of Alpine Estates Drive and Scituate Avenue. Police say the 29-year-old male bicyclist was...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore

HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a wall when the...
HINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence family says missing relative has been found

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family says their relative has been found and is receiving medical care. Phillip Manning, 58, went missing last Sunday after leaving Rhode Island Hospital. His son, Rhett Manning, said Phillip had been wandering Providence for days before going into the Providence Public Library...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Brockton home before dawn

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Firefighters are investigating a house fire that broke out early Saturday. The Brockton Fire Department says it happened at a home on Walnut Street around 1 a.m. Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Family, friends gather to remember Middleborough woman killed in crash

Friends and family of a Middleborough woman killed in a Taunton crash earlier this month gathered to remember her on Sunday evening. Dozens held candles on the Town Hall lawn and shared stories about 54-year-old Lori Ann Medeiros. Massachusetts State Police say 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez was selling drugs when...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire in Providence leaves one dead, one injured

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One person is dead and another is injured following a fire in Providence on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to the Lisbon Street home at about 10:40 p.m. "I grabbed my keys. My phone was in my hand and I ran out and I called...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need

Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 27 injured after bus crash involving Brandeis University students

One person is dead and 27 others were injured after a shuttle bus crashed into a tree Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts. In a statement released Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office confirmed the shuttle bus was transporting 27 students to Brandeis from a hockey game at Northeastern University in Boston when it crashed just after 10:30 p.m.
WALTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island opens own store

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — An Afghan refugee who resettled in Rhode Island is now a business owner. Saturday was a big day for Aminullah Faqiry as he held the grand opening for his business, Afghan Super Store. The store is at 105 Elmwood Avenue in Providence. The Afghan refugee...
PROVIDENCE, RI

