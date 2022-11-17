ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Flu Shot Could Be Lifesaver for Folks With Heart Failure

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUIpE_0jEROsSl00

THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People battling heart failure should make the time to get their flu shots now, a new study suggests.

Not only will the shots help prevent influenza in this high-risk group, but it could also reduce pneumonia infections and cardiac complications, researchers report.

"If you have heart failure, you should get your flu shot because it can save your life -- that is what we found in this study," said lead investigator Dr. Mark Loeb , a professor of pathology and molecular medicine at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada. "It is underappreciated that influenza vaccine can save people from cardiovascular death."

In the study, investigators from McMaster, the Population Health Research Institute of McMaster (PHRI) and Hamilton Health Sciences tracked more than 5,000 patients with heart failure in 10 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Few people in these areas get regular flu shots.

The patients received either an influenza vaccine or a placebo annually between June 2015 and November 2021.

Over a year, influenza vaccines reduced pneumonia by 40% and hospitalizations in patients with heart failure by 15%, according to the study. During the fall and winter flu season, it reduced deaths by 20%.

People with heart failure are already vulnerable to poor health outcomes, with a 50% chance of dying within five years, Loeb said. About 20% are hospitalized for cardiovascular complications every year.

"Importantly, we looked at low- and middle-income countries, where 80% of cardiovascular disease occurs and where flu vaccination rates are low," Loeb said in a university news release.

The study is the first clinical trial of the flu vaccine's effectiveness in patients with heart failure.

"The flu shot should be part of the standard practice in people with heart failure, given how simple, inexpensive and safe it is. Avoiding one-sixth of deaths from heart disease and preventing hospitalizations makes it very cost-effective and that can have an important public health and clinical impact," said study co-author Dr. Salim Yusuf , executive director of PHRI.

The international study was published in the December 2022 issue of The Lancet Global Health .

More information

The American Heart Association has more on heart failure .

SOURCE: McMaster University, news release, Nov. 15, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Flu Has Started Early and With a Punch: CDC

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu season has struck the United States hard and early, burdening hospitals that are also coping with a surge in other respiratory viruses, including RSV and COVID-19. The nation has seen at least 4.4 million cases of flu so far this season, with 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from flu, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. While typically flu...
The Herald News

69 vs. 70: Bias Against Older Organ Donors May Be Costing Lives

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The difference between age 69 and age 70 is, of course, just a single year. Yet, organizations that receive organs for transplant patients are less likely to choose one from the older donor, a new study finds. American organ procurement organizations and transplant centers were about 5% less likely to select or accept an organ from 70-year-old donors than from those who died...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Herald News

Words Can Wound When Parents Talk to Kids About Obesity

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With U.S. health officials calling childhood obesity a public health crisis, conversations about weight are important. But what you say to your kids can be challenging, and even counterproductive, a new study found. "Body weight is a sensitive issue and the way we talk about it matters," said lead author Rebecca Puhl, deputy director of the University of Connecticut Rudd Center for Food Policy and Health. ...
OHIO STATE
The Herald News

There's a Best Time of Day to Exercise for Women's Heart Health

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Regular exercise has long been hailed as a great way to preserve heart health, but could a morning workout deliver more benefits than an evening visit to the gym? New research suggests that for women in their 40s and up, the answer appears to be yes. “First of all, I would like to stress that being physically active or doing some sort of...
The Herald News

Fungi in Soil Can Cause Illness, With Range Expanding in U.S.

MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Fungi found in the soil are causing lung infections nationwide, even in places that doctors aren't aware are at risk. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not revised maps for environmental fungi since 1969, according to a new study that found one disease-causing fungus -- histoplasma, or histo -- to be more widespread than the old maps show. This can...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
612K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy