Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
After Tufts denied request for union recognition, here’s what’s next for RAsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Turnto10.com
Brandeis University cancels classes as campus mourns student killed in bus crash
(WJAR) — Brandeis University has canceled classes for the next two days following a fatal bus crash that took the life of a student over the weekend. Classes for Monday, November 21, and Tuesday, November 22 have been canceled following a bus crash that took the life of Vanessa Mark.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man accused of drugging and raping a woman in Boston held after arraignment
(WJAR) — A Warwick man and NBA skill coach made his first court appearance this morning charged as a fugitive from justice out of Massachusetts. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan is accused of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston. He is being held behind bars and is expected to...
Brandeis remembers student killed in crash as "cherished member" of community
WALTHAM - A grieving Brandies University community came together Sunday, hours after a horrific bus crash claimed the life of one of their classmates and left more than two dozen others hurt."I know that a lot of people are hurting right now. I'm just trying to, the circles that I can get to, that I can affect, I'm trying to get to everyone, make sure they are okay," student Ritchie Impert-Studen told WBZ-TV.Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark died when a university shuttle bus slammed into a tree near campus late Saturday night.Twenty-six students and the driver were hurt. They were coming...
These Mass. high school football teams will play in Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium this weekend
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Massachusetts high school football Super Bowl games will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this weekend. Sixteen schools have advanced to the state championship round of the MIAA football tournament and they’ll square off at the home of the New England Patriots. The...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island native, NBA trainer arrested for date rape allegations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A well-known NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested Friday on allegations of drugging and raping a victim in Downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43 of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court the day before.
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday. Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court...
Turnto10.com
Authorities charge man with homicide for Hingham Apple store crash
(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, that killed one and injured more than a dozen, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Authorities charged Bradley Rein, 53, with reckless homicide by Motor...
framinghamsource.com
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Fugitive of Justice Warrant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a fugitive from justice warrant and warrants for motor vehicle charges on Wednesday, November 16. Police arrested on Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. Todd Major, 37, of 38 Charles Street in Framingham. No other information was available at this time. Framingham...
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
newbedfordguide.com
Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest
“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
Acton police identify the suspected driver who hit and injured a teen in crosswalk
ACTON, Mass. — Acton Police have identified the suspected driver of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenage boy earlier this month. Chief Richard Burrows announced on Friday that they have identified the suspect but are still gathering evidence for an arrest. 13-year-old, Cesar Soto Jr., was struck...
Lowell Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen
LOWELL, Mass. — The Lowell Police department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old by the name of Anastasia Svay. Police say she may be with her one-month-old child. Svay was last seen in the area of Gorham Street on November 15th. She is described...
After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time
BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
thelocalne.ws
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a wall when the...
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: Southie House of Horrors – Boston Police Confirm Additional Human Remains Located
Yesterday, Boston Police responded to 838 East Broadway, Apartment 3 in South Boston for a 911 caller who reported that they had found at least one dead baby, possibly a fetus frozen in the freezer of the unit. Police yesterday said in a statement confirmed they located the remains of at least one.
