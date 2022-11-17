ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

CBS Boston

Brandeis remembers student killed in crash as "cherished member" of community

WALTHAM - A grieving Brandies University community came together Sunday, hours after a horrific bus crash claimed the life of one of their classmates and left more than two dozen others hurt."I know that a lot of people are hurting right now. I'm just trying to, the circles that I can get to, that I can affect, I'm trying to get to everyone, make sure they are okay," student Ritchie Impert-Studen told WBZ-TV.Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark died when a university shuttle bus slammed into a tree near campus late Saturday night.Twenty-six students and the driver were hurt. They were coming...
WALTHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island native, NBA trainer arrested for date rape allegations

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A well-known NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested Friday on allegations of drugging and raping a victim in Downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43 of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court the day before.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Authorities charge man with homicide for Hingham Apple store crash

(WJAR) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, that killed one and injured more than a dozen, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Authorities charged Bradley Rein, 53, with reckless homicide by Motor...
HINGHAM, MA
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Pickup truck parked across 2 spaces reserved for Massachusetts State Police leads to arrest

“A “gimme” in golf refers to a putt so short that it is essentially unmissable. This was a “gimme”. Saturday morning, November 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Trooper Alexa Harvey of the 87th Recruit Training Troop and her field training officer Trooper Kyle Panciera were pulling into the Weston Barracks from the Massachusetts Turnpike. While attempting to park their cruiser, as usual, the Troopers made their way to spots placarded with signs that read: AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL ONLY – STATE POLICE RESERVED PARKING. In this instance however, the Troopers were unable to find an adequate spot due to a white F-150 truck parked across two spaces, perpendicular to the lines designated for the cruiser parking.
WESTON, MA
CBS Boston

After 2 years in Boston hospital, toddler heads home for first time

BRIGHTON - Friday was full of mixed emotions for the nurses at Franciscan Children's Hospital. One of their favorite patients was going home. "I am going to miss him," said nurse Barbara Alskninis. "He's been a fantastic asset to this hospital." She's talking about two-year-old Elijah Julien of Worcester. Born prematurely, Elijah faced issues with breathing within weeks of his life. He was brought to Franciscan's as a four-month-old and has been there ever since. "He was a premature infant and came here with a lot of medical issues and luckily, we have seen him get his...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told

IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
IPSWICH, MA
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 17 hurt when SUV crashes into Apple Store on South Shore

HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The Plymouth County district attorney said Monday that one person was killed and 17 others were hurt when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store on Boston's South Shore. District Attorney Timothy Cruz said some of the people were pinned against a wall when the...
HINGHAM, MA

