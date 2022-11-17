Read full article on original website
Related
wjct.org
Still need help from Ian? You have more time.
People in Putnam and St. Johns counties have a little more time to get help for Hurricane Ian damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance. It had been Nov. 28; now it's Jan. 12. The date applies to 26 Florida counties...
wjct.org
Democrats examine their mistakes in 2022 — with a focus on Black voters
It’s hard to imagine how the elections just past could have gone worse for Florida Democrats. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was re-elected by 19 points. The GOP-controlled Legislature owns a two-thirds majority in both chambers. There’s not much the Democrats can do except an autopsy — and it’s focusing on one group in particular: Black voters.
Comments / 0