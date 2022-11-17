Read full article on original website
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where...
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
Losing a Loved One | We Should Talk About It
Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Gov....
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man won a house in Norton Commons over the weekend. Michael Tompkins was selected as the winner in the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle, and he has spent his entire life giving. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home &...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
UofL beats NC State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville football beat NC State Saturday. Saturday’s score was 25 to 10, Cardinals take the win this weekend. This weekend’s game was Senior Night at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals take on the UK Wildcats November 26 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final bull that has been missing for weeks in Cherokee Park has finally been caught. 502LIVEStreamers/Tara Bassett went live on Facebook showing the wranglers catching the cow and how the search final came to a close. Basset said that the bull was loaded into a...
WATCH LIVE: JCPS, JCTA to discuss new contract proposal for teachers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim are holding a news conference Monday morning. The new contract proposal for JCPS teachers will be discussed at the VanHoose Education Center. JCTA members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of...
Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
JCPS teachers to receive 5% raise for next school year
Shepherdsville police chief McCubbin announces retirement
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring. In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.
Louisville Metro installs syringe disposal boxes in city parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of an expansion for the city’s harm reduction efforts, three Louisville Metro Parks have installed syringe disposal boxes for safe disposal of needles. City officials said on Monday the boxes were installed to help prevent spread of bloodborne diseases such as hepatitis C...
Traffic crash advocates are working with lawmakers to decrease vehicle deaths in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday was World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and for the first time ever, it was celebrated here in Louisville. Families of local victims are now fighting for change. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year with 124 of those...
Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Greenberg told reporters Monday he would name an interim chief before he takes office on Jan. 2, 2023. He said...
Veteran’s Club hosting free Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club is hosting its annual free Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon. The luncheon welcomes veterans who are homeless, dealing with food insecurity, away from family and friends, or would otherwise not be able to enjoy a holiday meal. The event will be...
Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance
