Kentucky State

Wave 3

Simply Rooted opens in New Albany

It's the second one in just the last year. It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants. 806 people were killed in traffic crashes in Kentucky last year. 124 of those were right here in Louisville.. Exquisite Black Women Foundation discusses importance of...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Losing a Loved One | We Should Talk About It

Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. Gov. Beshear signs executive order legalizing medical cannabis usage in Ky. Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Gov....
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses. So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Louisville homicides top 500 since start of pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 500 homicides have happened in Louisville since January 2020. Since then, more than 1,500 people have been injured by gunfire, according to LMPD homicide data. “In less than three years, we’ve lost 502 lives to senseless violence, a shocking number, a record level of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL beats NC State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville football beat NC State Saturday. Saturday’s score was 25 to 10, Cardinals take the win this weekend. This weekend’s game was Senior Night at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals take on the UK Wildcats November 26 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Wranglers catch final loose bull in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final bull that has been missing for weeks in Cherokee Park has finally been caught. 502LIVEStreamers/Tara Bassett went live on Facebook showing the wranglers catching the cow and how the search final came to a close. Basset said that the bull was loaded into a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WATCH LIVE: JCPS, JCTA to discuss new contract proposal for teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim are holding a news conference Monday morning. The new contract proposal for JCPS teachers will be discussed at the VanHoose Education Center. JCTA members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Winners of Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle announced at 33rd annual Snow Ball gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saturday night was Norton Children’s Hospital’s 33rd Snow Ball gala at the Galt House. Tickets for the annual Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle went on sale in Oct., benefiting Norton Children’s Behavioral & Mental Health, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine, through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS teachers to receive 5% raise for next school year

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shepherdsville police chief McCubbin announces retirement

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring. In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro installs syringe disposal boxes in city parks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As part of an expansion for the city’s harm reduction efforts, three Louisville Metro Parks have installed syringe disposal boxes for safe disposal of needles. City officials said on Monday the boxes were installed to help prevent spread of bloodborne diseases such as hepatitis C...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Remaining Disaster Recovery Centers closing in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in Eastern Kentucky that were opened as a result of flooding last summer are closing this week. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said the centers will close at the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said help will remain available. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Underinsured homeowners and renters insurance

LOUISVILLE, KY

