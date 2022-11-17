Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Top Three Moments From Day 2 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Wait, it’s only the second day of the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. After Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar in the tournament opener on Sunday, a three-game slate on Monday definitely lived up to the billing. England opened the day against Iran in a Group B contest that quickly...
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H Opener
Could this finally be Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s year? Or will Ghana play spoiler?. These will be key questions worth analyzing when Portugal and Ghana kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup journeys by playing each other in their Group H opening fixture. In the 2018 World Cup, Portugal...
NBC Connecticut
What is the Smallest Country to Win the FIFA World Cup?
International soccer oftentimes can be a numbers game. No, not in terms of scorelines, but rather, population. Unlike club competitions, international teams can only pick players who are from that nation. Whereas a team like Real Madrid can sign anyone from anywhere in the world, the Brazilian national team can only field players if they have Brazilian lineage.
NBC Connecticut
FIFA's Fair Play Rule and How It Affects Points in World Cup Matches
The 2022 World Cup will showcase 32 of the greatest clubs around the world, and with that, means intense competition. There’s no doubt tiebreakers are inevitable, so FIFA constructed a system to resolve such issues, the last of which is the fair play rule. Let’s take a look at...
NBC Connecticut
Meet Lionel Messi, Argentinian Superstar Ahead of His Final World Cup
Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. The 35-year-old from Argentina holds the national record for appearances and is also the country's leader in scored goals of all time, however, Messi announced in October that the 2022 World Cup will be the last of his career.
NBC Connecticut
Which Country Has Won the Most World Cups?
One of the most prestigious trophies in all of sports will be up for grabs in Qatar this year. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon and soon, 32 teams from around the globe will be competing for the chance to lift the infamous trophy in December. Let’s...
NBC Connecticut
All USA Goals From 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been 3,065 days since the U.S. men’s national team participated in a World Cup, but the wait is over. Monday, Nov. 21 marked the USMNT’s World Cup debut after an eight-year drought, as they faced Wales in their first match of Group B’s round-robin. And...
NBC Connecticut
England's World Cup History Before 2022 FIFA Tournament
England got a late start in the World Cup. Sure, it’s the country where the sport of soccer was invented. And England, along with Scotland, has the oldest national team in existence, dating back to the 1800s. But England left FIFA in 1928 and didn’t rejoin until 1946, with the team making its debut in the World Cup in 1950.
NBC Connecticut
European Teams Ditch Plan to Wear ‘OneLove' Armbands at World Cup
The captains of seven European teams at the 2022 World Cup will not wear “OneLove” armbands during matches in Qatar after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards. England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands planned to sport rainbow armbands that said “OneLove” while playing in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. The seven European nations backed down to keep their captains from facing in-game sanctions.
NBC Connecticut
What Are the Biggest World Cup Defeats Ahead of Qatar 2022?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England got off to a hot start in the 2022 World Cup. In its Group B opener against Iran on Monday, the Three Lions roared to a commanding 6-2...
Mexico v Poland: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Poland and ‘Lewangoalski’ start with a win or will Mexico prevail in their Group C opener? Join Barry Glendenning
NBC Connecticut
England Crushes Iran 6-2 in 2022 World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. England is off and running at the 2022 World Cup. The Three Lions got three points in their first Group B match with a dominant 6-2 victory over Iran...
NBC Connecticut
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup
The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team, the first half developed pretty much as expected. Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation which included Tyler Adams as the primary single pivot...
NBC Connecticut
‘We Are Very Frustrated': World Cup Teams in Qatar Ax Pro-LGBTQ Armbands After FIFA Threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
NBC Connecticut
Pundit Alex Scott Sports ‘OneLove' Armband Amid Qatar Opposition
BBC pundit Alex Scott sported a "OneLove" armband on air in support of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of England's opening World Cup match against Iran on Monday. England had turned down wearing the armband in Qatar to prevent any in-game sanctions against captain Harry Kane after FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards.
NBC Connecticut
Fans, Twitter React to Qatar's Opening Loss at World Cup Vs. Ecuador
Soccer fans rejoiced on Sunday with the start of the 2022 World Cup. Well, unless they were rooting for the host nation. With a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, Qatar became the first World Cup host to lose its opening match. Based on reactions from the stadium and online, people weren’t feeling terribly sorry for the home team.
NBC Connecticut
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute on a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia. The penalty came after a VAR review determined that Leandro...
NBC Connecticut
Netherlands' Two Late Goals Vs. Senegal Brings Oranje Atop Group A
Netherlands put together some of their best 15 minutes of soccer to beat Senegal 2-0 in its 2022 World Cup opener. Playing at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, the top-ranked African team was without star forward Sadio Mané. Mané, the second-place finisher in this past year’s Ballon d’Or standings, injured his leg earlier this month in a club match with Bayern Munich and ultimately needed surgery, sidelining him for the entirety of the tournament.
