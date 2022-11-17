Giant Eagle expands partnership with food waste reduction app

On Wednesday, Giant Eagle Inc. announced that it has expanded its partnership with Flashfood, a digital marketplace that gives customers access to heavily discounted food that is nearing its best-buy date.

Giant Eagle first launched the Flashfood program at 34 of its stores in 2021. But now, the company says that it is expanding the program to all of its corporate Giant Eagle locations across its footprint.

