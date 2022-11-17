Read full article on original website
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
Body recovered from car in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The body of a man was found in a car that went over an embankment and into a swampy area near the intersection of Meadowbrook and Custer Hollow Roads. The discovery was made around 2 a.m. Monday. No names have been released and the investigation is...
Shane Lyons to be paid more than $2 million by WVU in separation agreement; Lyons returns to Alabama
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons will receive about $2.1 million from the university through November 2024. This amount does not include Lyons’ 2022 contractual incentives totaling about $312,000. That’s according to details the university released today from its separation agreement with Lyons,...
Photo gallery: Martinsburg moves to state semifinals with 21-3 win over Bridgeport
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 3 Martinsburg’s 21-3 win over No. 6 Bridgeport in the Class AAA quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will visit No. 2 Huntington (11-1) in the semifinals Saturday afternoon. (Photo gallery courtesy of Christopher C. Davis/@EP_BigCameraGuy)
Photo gallery: Doddridge County defeats Cameron 21-6 in the Class A quarterfinals
CAMERON, W.Va. — Photo gallery from No. 11 Doddridge County’s 21-6 win over No. 3 Cameron in the Class A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs (10-2) will face No. 2 Williamstown (11-1) in the semifinal round. (Photos courtesy of Doddridge County High School)
Snowshoe, Timberline to open ski season this Wednesday
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — The cold temperatures have helped with the snow making process at West Virginia ski resorts ahead of Opening Day this week. “There’s going to be plenty of terrain open for everybody to enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Joe Stevens, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
West Virginia rides strong defensive effort to 72-51 victory over Appalachian State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year West Virginia women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is further along defensively than offensively early in the season. That was certainly the case Sunday in the Mountaineers’ third game this season as West Virginia smothered Appalachian State for much of the afternoon and gradually pulled away for a 72-51 victory at The Coliseum.
No. 19 Kansas State builds early lead, beats West Virginia 48-31
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fell behind No. 19 Kansas State by two touchdowns early and spent the rest of Saturday’s contest unsuccessfully trying to play catch-up in what became a 48-31 loss in the final home game of the 2022 season. The setback, which assured the Mountaineers...
All Is Well With Ones and Twos in the Playoffs!
We have reached the semi-final round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs and in each class, the three teams that started down the playoff road as #1 seeds and the three teams that began that same journey as the #2 seeds are still alive and just one step away from the big show in Wheeling December 2nd and 3rd!
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Kansas State Review (Episode 419)
The Mountaineer football team knew it could not make significant mistakes and beat Kansas State. It did make those mistakes and lost the game. That leaves WVU (4-7) with one game remaining in a very disappointing season. In this episode, the “Guys” breakdown the Mountaineers and Wildcats while sending some...
