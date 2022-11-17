ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Federal dollars to help WVU expand rural drug treatment program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human...
Farmington No. 9 explosion happened 54 years ago

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Sunday marks the 54th anniversary of the Farmington No. 9 Mine tragedy in Marion County that claimed the lives of 78 coal miners. There were a series of explosions inside the Consolidation Coal Company operation. The mine had to be sealed 10 days later before all of the bodies could be recovered.
Body recovered from car in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The body of a man was found in a car that went over an embankment and into a swampy area near the intersection of Meadowbrook and Custer Hollow Roads. The discovery was made around 2 a.m. Monday. No names have been released and the investigation is...
Shane Lyons to be paid more than $2 million by WVU in separation agreement; Lyons returns to Alabama

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons will receive about $2.1 million from the university through November 2024. This amount does not include Lyons’ 2022 contractual incentives totaling about $312,000. That’s according to details the university released today from its separation agreement with Lyons,...
Snowshoe, Timberline to open ski season this Wednesday

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — The cold temperatures have helped with the snow making process at West Virginia ski resorts ahead of Opening Day this week. “There’s going to be plenty of terrain open for everybody to enjoy this Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” said Joe Stevens, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
West Virginia rides strong defensive effort to 72-51 victory over Appalachian State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — First-year West Virginia women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes her team is further along defensively than offensively early in the season. That was certainly the case Sunday in the Mountaineers’ third game this season as West Virginia smothered Appalachian State for much of the afternoon and gradually pulled away for a 72-51 victory at The Coliseum.
No. 19 Kansas State builds early lead, beats West Virginia 48-31

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fell behind No. 19 Kansas State by two touchdowns early and spent the rest of Saturday’s contest unsuccessfully trying to play catch-up in what became a 48-31 loss in the final home game of the 2022 season. The setback, which assured the Mountaineers...
All Is Well With Ones and Twos in the Playoffs!

We have reached the semi-final round of the 2022 High School Football Playoffs and in each class, the three teams that started down the playoff road as #1 seeds and the three teams that began that same journey as the #2 seeds are still alive and just one step away from the big show in Wheeling December 2nd and 3rd!
