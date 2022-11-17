Read full article on original website
The Offside Rule Explained For 2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup soccer is back again, which means one of the most controversial calls in sports has also returned. The offside rule has caused some of the most frustrating moments ever in football and is the bane of some soccer fans' existence. Offside is often called at the most inopportune times of the game, and almost every team in the history of soccer has been on the receiving end of an egregious offside call.
World Cup Passion Comes With Controversy This Year
The World Cup is all about excitement and passion, especially among the devoted fan bases of each country. We saw a great example of that passion Monday at Bottled Blonde, a bar in Wynwood, where hundreds of ardent USA supporters gathered to watch the USA versus Wales match. It ended in a 1-1 draw, which seemed disappointing because the Americans led most of the game before giving up a penalty kick goal late in the match.
How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play
The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
Looking at the USMNT's Best World Cup Finishes Ever
After eight long years, the U.S. men’s national soccer team will make its World Cup return. The U.S. failed to qualify in 2018 in a disappointing result for fans across the country. But the Americans will head to Qatar this year after a strong showing in the CONCACAF qualifying games.
History of FIFA World Cup Matches Between USMNT and England
The U.S. and England have had quite the history – and I don’t mean just soccer. But if we are talking about soccer, this Friday will be a match for the ages. The USMNT will face England for the 12th time in history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Every VAR Call at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
VAR – or video assistant referee – is picking up right where it left off. The controversial video review system debuted on the World Cup stage in 2018, overturning 17 of 20 incorrect calls in Russia. It was generally well received at the time, but four years and a lot of club matches later, the tide seems to have turned.
Mexico v Poland: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Poland and ‘Lewangoalski’ start with a win or will Mexico prevail in their Group C opener? Join Barry Glendenning
Yunus Musah Becomes Youngest USMNT World Cup Starter
Yunus Musah, a 19-year-old midfielder from New York, will be the youngest player ever to start a game for the United States men’s national team in the World Cup. The USMNT released their starting lineup on Monday ahead of their opener against Wales with the young and healthy Musah on the list.
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 22
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway and stakes are already high. So far, we’ve seen Ecuador defeat host nation Qatar 2-0 in the World Cup opener on Monday, followed by England’s 6-2 victory over Iran. Soon after, we saw the Netherlands defeat Senegal 2-0 and the USMNT tie with Wales after an eight-year World Cup drought for the Stars and Stripes.
USMNT, Wales Group B Opener Ends in 1-1 Thriller in 2022 World Cup
The USMNT and Wales played to a thrilling 1-1 tie in their Group B opening World Cup match on Monday. Based on the formations and profiles of each team, the first half developed pretty much as expected. Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation which included Tyler Adams as the primary single pivot...
Breaking Down How the FIFA World Cup Extra Time Rules Work
Sometimes 90 minutes of soccer isn’t enough. That’s not the case in group play of the World Cup, where games tied after regulation end in a draw, with both teams receiving a point in the standings. But more than 90 minutes of soccer occasionally is needed in the elimination round of the tournament, creating some of the sport’s most thrilling moments.
Countries With Longest World Cup Droughts Ahead of Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup field is full of surprises and shake ups. The 32-country field is set, for possibly the last time, as the 2026 World Cup is set to expand to include 48 teams. This year’s list includes several new and unfamiliar faces scattered among the traditional staples.
‘We Are Very Frustrated': World Cup Teams in Qatar Ax Pro-LGBTQ Armbands After FIFA Threat
"We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented," the European teams' joint statement said and pledged to express their support for inclusion by other means. FIFA, which has vocally come to Qatar's defense in the face of criticism, rejected the "OneLove" campaign and instead has...
Tim Weah Opens Scoring for USMNT vs. Wales in 2022 World Cup
It was a goal eight years in the making. The United States men’s national team opened the scoring against Wales thanks to Tim Weah in the 36th minute. Weah, a 22-year-old right winger, slipped in the middle of the Welsh defense on a quick counter attack with Christian Pulisic finding him in open space.
Ecuador Fans Chant ‘We Want Beer' At Opening Game of Alcohol-Free World Cup
There was one thing that Ecuador fans wanted as badly as a goal on Sunday: a beer. Those in attendance at the opening game of the World Cup against host country Qatar made that clear by chanting "Queremos cerveza" -- which means "We want beer." At the 2022 World Cup,...
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After World Cup Debut Against Wales
The eight-year World Cup drought is over for the U.S. men’s national team. Though the match didn’t end as they would have hoped, they didn’t lose – and that’s all that matters. The USMNT battled their Group B opponent Wales on Monday afternoon and the...
Lionel Messi Scores First Goal at 2022 World Cup Vs. Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi quickly announced his arrival at the 2022 World Cup. After registering a shot on goal in the second minute, Messi scored his first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute on a penalty kick against Saudi Arabia. The penalty came after a VAR review determined that Leandro...
England Routs Iran With Three First-Half Goals
England is on the board in Qatar. The first match of Day 2 of the 2022 World Cup is off to being a complete rout. England has already scored three first-half goals in their Group B clash. It all started with Jude Bellingham, the youngest player on England’s World Cup...
