Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. There are still two more trading days until Thanksgiving, but things are already slowing down on Wall Street. Stocks slid during a low-volume session Monday as investors weighed new Covid developments out of China, remarks from a Fed official (see below), and Disney's sudden CEO change. Tuesday brings a little more action, although it probably won't be enough to goose the pre-Turkey Day malaise. Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick's, Dollar Tree and HP are all slated to report earnings, while more Fed speakers are on tap, as well. Read live market updates here.

2 HOURS AGO