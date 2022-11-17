Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
If Rail Strike Begins, ‘I Think Every Union' Will Honor Picket Line, Says BLET President
BLET, one of the largest rail unions, voted to ratify the labor deal, but members will not cross the picket line of BRS, the Signalmen's Union, which can strike as of Dec. 5. "Our members will certainly honor the picket line of BRS," said BLET president Dennis Pierce in an interview with CNBC. "I think every union will."
Stimulus Checks Could Be Coming to These 4 States Soon
The last federal stimulus check went out in 2021, but individual states are starting to come through with financial help for residents as record inflation continues to affect many Americans' bottom...
Social Security COLA 2023: When Will My Benefits Increase Begin?
This week, the Social Security Administration announced the biggest payment increase for the program in decades. Every year since 1975, the SSA has instituted a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after...
NBC Connecticut
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
NBC Connecticut
Goldman Cuts Oil Forecast on ‘Lack of Clarity' Over G-7 Russia Oil Price Cap, China Covid Outbreaks
Goldman Sachs lowered its oil price forecast by $10 to $100 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022, citing rising Covid concerns in China and lack of clarity over the Group of Seven nations' plan to cap Russian oil prices. China recorded recorded three Covid deaths over the weekend,...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Shortened Trading Week Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week, as investors awaited further clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans and fretted over the outlook for inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading around 3.827% at around 4:00 p.m. ET., up about...
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Oil Giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips Challenged Over ‘Secretive' Tax Practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
NBC Connecticut
Bitcoin Hits 2-Year Low as $1.4 Trillion Wiped Off Crypto Market This Year After FTX Collapse
Bitcoin on Tuesday hit a two-year low as the cryptocurrency market takes a bruising following the collapse of major exchange FTX. The cryptocurrency market has lost more than $1.4 trillion in value this year as the industry has been plagued with problems from failed projects to a liquidity crunch, exacerbated by the fall of FTX.
NBC Connecticut
Britain's Austerity Budget Had a ‘Massive' Hole Which Will Hurt Growth, Former Bank of England Official Says
Last week, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt announced a £55 billion ($65.2 billion) program of tax hikes and spending cuts as he attempted to plug a huge hole in the country's public finances. The independent Office for Budget Responsibility confirmed that the U.K. economy is already in recession and faces...
NBC Connecticut
Coinbase Shares Tumble as Bitcoin Slide Continues, Investors Fear Contagion From FTX Collapse
Coinbase has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions as investors fear more fallout from FTX's collapse. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said his company does not have "any material exposure to FTX," but he has "sympathy for everyone involved." Mizuho analysts wrote in a...
NBC Connecticut
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investor Attention Turns to Fed Speaker Remarks
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Monday as investors looked to Federal Reserve speaker comments for hints about future interest rate policy and the central bank's view on the state of the U.S. economy. At around 9:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by 3.5 basis...
NBC Connecticut
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. There are still two more trading days until Thanksgiving, but things are already slowing down on Wall Street. Stocks slid during a low-volume session Monday as investors weighed new Covid developments out of China, remarks from a Fed official (see below), and Disney's sudden CEO change. Tuesday brings a little more action, although it probably won't be enough to goose the pre-Turkey Day malaise. Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick's, Dollar Tree and HP are all slated to report earnings, while more Fed speakers are on tap, as well. Read live market updates here.
NBC Connecticut
Arun Majumdar's Mom Cooked Over a Coal Stove on the Floor, and Now He's the First Leader of Stanford's New Climate School — Here Is His Story
Building a successful climate school requires thinking beyond the bubble of Silicon Valley, says Arun Majumdar, the first dean of the new Stanford climate school. He grew up with a coal stove and saw firsthand the effects of the Green Revolution, which dramatically improved crop yields and helped India feed its population.
Comments / 0