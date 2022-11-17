Letter: Take my word for it – School Regionalization is not dead, it is just waiting for a remake

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Letter – School Building Committee Chairs: We will not let you down!
These are exciting times for Newport Public Schools as we move forward with our school building projects and start to see the efforts of so many coming to fruition. The Pell Elementary School addition is complete and beautiful. Students and staff are already enjoying this amazing building a full year ahead of time. The School Building Committee (SBC) fast-tracked this project to ensure all classrooms were in use for the 2022-2023 school year with plenty of rooms including art and music rooms. We’ve received rave reviews on the new addition, traffic pattern, revised parent drop-off system and drainage improvements. The new Welcome Center is magnificent and is already making a positive impact on how students and families visit our school. We want to thank the van Beuren Charitable Foundation for their support in helping us make this vision a reality. Thank you!
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24
The Newport County YMCA will host its 37th Annual Pie Run held on Thanksgiving Day. The race, originally founded by the Newport Running Club, collects food donations for the Dr. Martin Luther King Center as well as raises money for the Y’s Community Support Campaign and local charities. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Pete and Ron Cardi join WUN on Nov. 22: Giving back to the community
When Pete, Ron and Nick Cardi’s father opened a small furniture store in Cranston decades ago, he could have never imagined the dynamic growth of the store into one of the leading furniture stores nationwide, and the impact Cardi’s has had in its support of numerous non-profit organizations.
whatsupnewp.com
Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport
On November 27, a Save The Bay education vessel will depart from Bowen’s Ferry Landing in Newport Harbor, marking the organization’s 22nd seal tour season in the “City by the Sea.”. Between November and April, the environmental nonprofit organization will run one-hour seal tours complete with expert...
whatsupnewp.com
Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from October 2021 to October 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Rev. Deacon John E. Croy
Born in Dayton, Ohio first child of the late Theodore W. Croy and Katherine (Bell) Croy in the year 1936 and died in Providence, RI on November 18, 2022. Deacon John was a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in 1958 where he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering. He worked as an engineer for NCR, Burroughs, ITT, RCA, Honeywell, and General Electric in design and development of digital circuitry and computer systems. Upon retirement he applied for and was accepted in the Providence Diocesan program for formation as a Permanent Deacon of the Roman Catholic Church and was ordained in 2002. He earned a MA degree from Providence College in 2003 and served as deacon assistant to the pastor of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown, RI.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence among metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
The Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation have pushed interest rates to levels unseen in more than two decades, and the number of homes selling each month has been on the decline for eight straight months now. But homes are still selling, even if slowly. And they’re still increasing...
Comments / 0