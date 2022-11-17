Read full article on original website
KVOE
Water main in north downtown Emporia repaired after better than seven hours
Several Emporia businesses and apartment dwellers lost water service for better than seven hours after a water main break Monday. The break occurred outside the Kwik Shop convenience store just before 11 am, prompting Emporia city officials to turn off water service along Merchant between 10th and 12th as well as 12th between Commercial and Merchant. The disruption to service affected Kwik Shop, Country Mart, the strip mall in the 10 block of West 12th and several apartment buildings in the 1000 and 1100 block of Merchant.
WIBW
Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
Road closures begin in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A large, multi-phase street and water line project may cause traffic disruptions in downtown Topeka. On Sunday, crews will begin the first phase of the project on SE Quincy St. from 8th Street to 6th Street. During this phase that centers around 8th and Quincy, the following will close: Fully close northbound […]
Emporia gazette.com
Water main breaks on East Tenth Avenue
Water was fully restored in an Emporia neighborhood Sunday after a main broke on East Tenth Avenue Saturday night. City communications manager Christine Johnson said a six-inch main burst around 10 p.m. between Cottonwood and Exchange Streets, a bit north of William Allen White Elementary School.
KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers and the Kansas Leadership Center share the importance of having a bilingual city with the community
Can one city speak two languages? Emporia Spanish Speakers thinks it is possible and their efforts were highlighted at the pop-lunch event hosted by the Kansas Leadership Center on Wednesday. Emporia Spanish Speakers was recently featured in The Journal, a leadership magazine of the KLC. Members of the community gathered...
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-21-22
Newscast: David Traylor Zoo Director Lisa Keith promotes Happy Holidaze. Newsmaker: Emporia Church of Christ Pastor Neil Taylor previews the Church’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Meal. Newsmaker 2: Angela Anderson and Katie Goff of the Kansas Water Office review the Governor’s Annual Conference on the Future of Water. Newsmaker...
KVOE
Hay bale loss estimated at between $4,800-$15,000 after fire south of Hartford
Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Olpe Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire south of Hartford late Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to 2176 Road 30, roughly 14 miles east of Olpe and nearly nine miles south of Hartford, at 4:30 pm. According to Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn, crews found roughly 30 acres of grass and 55-60 large round bales on fire.
KVOE
Happy Holidaze coming to David Traylor Zoo Tuesday night
The David Traylor Zoo will be lighting up for the holiday season Tuesday night and the entire community is invited to come watch them flip the switch. The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony will take place at the zoo beginning at 5 pm. Zoo Director Lisa Keith says this year has more than 20,000 feet of lights wrapping around the zoo.
KVOE
Saturday wreck in Chase County sends Missouri woman to Newman Regional Health for treatment
A Missouri woman was brought to Newman Regional Health for treatment after a wreck in Chase County on Saturday. Chase County Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman says the wreck was reported at the intersection of US Highway 50 and Road V just after 5 pm. Early indications are a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Leonard Graham was eastbound on US Highway 50 and was slowing to turn onto to Road V. Graham’s vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kala Seevers of Odessa, Missouri, who was also eastbound.
KVOE
Motorcycle crash on South Congress sends one to Newman Monday
One person was hospitalized following an afternoon motorcycle crash in south Emporia Monday. The accident was reported just after 3:30 pm in the 400 block of South Congress. A full crash narrative is pending, although Emporia paramedics say no other vehicles were involved. The operator of the motorcycle, an unnamed...
KVOE
Traffic returns to normal on East 10th following midnight water line break Sunday
Traffic returned to normal by early afternoon Sunday after a water line break on the north side of William Allen White Elementary School early Sunday. The break was reported on East 10th between Exchange and Cottonwood right around midnight Sunday. Temperatures in the teens caused the water to freeze in the area, so the street was closed as a precaution.
Emporia gazette.com
County Commission approves purchase of distributor truck
The Chase County Commission approved the purchase of a newer distributor truck at its meeting Monday. Road and Bridge supervisor Thom Kirk told commissioners the department would need to be looking for a new distributor truck if the county wants to continue the chip seal program.
WIBW
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
Topeka restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For those feeling like eating out on Thanksgiving Day this year, several options exist in the capital city. KSNT gathered the following list of local restaurants that will be open on the upcoming holiday. While these restaurants are open, some may have changed their hours for the day. Cracker Barrel 1421 SW […]
KVOE
Harvest Home Festival offers residents a chance to shop while helping community groups
Messiah Lutheran Church brought the community together for its annual Harvest Home Festival at the Lyon County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Residents had numerous shopping options for the holidays, but they also had a chance to raise funds for four different local organizations. Pastor Eddie Hosch says this is part and parcel of what the event is all about.
KVOE
Jazz for the common good: ESU Jazz Ensembles fundraise for United Way of the Flint Hills
The Jazz Ensembles of Emporia State University Music Department offered a night of music to support a special cause on Thursday. Under the guidance of the Director of ESU Jazz Dr. Gary Ziek and ESU guest director Katelyn Hess, the first and second Jazz Ensembles offered a variety of songs with solos of trumpet, saxophones and trombone played by different students.
1350kman.com
Topeka woman killed in Sunday wreck near St. Marys
A Topeka woman was killed early Sunday morning following a crash near St. Marys. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Honda Accord, driven by 22-year-old Alexis Ward was traveling westbound on Highway 24 near Pleasant View Road at around 6 a.m. Authorities say her car left the roadway to the right, over-corrected, then crossed the middle lanes and went off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then rolled after over-correcting again and she was thrown from the vehicle.
KVOE
Spartan Boxing goes 0-3 in Kansas City Saturday
Three Emporia Spartan Boxers were in action Saturday night. 22-year-old Fransoir Jones, 29-year-old Mercedes Silvey and 20-year-old Pierce Moore fought as part of Authentic Boxing’s Strike Night 15. All three boxers lost via decision. Jones now holds a record of 1-1, Silvey falls to 2-1 and Moore begins his...
Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city. 27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business […]
Emporia gazette.com
Red Rocks announces White Christmas event
From 2 - 4 p.m. visitors may informally tour the decorated home while listening to seasonal music provided by the Emporia High School Chorale, Irene Diaz’s cello students, and the Emporia State University Flute Choir. Refreshments will be served in the Visitor’s Center. Admission is free and donations are welcome.
