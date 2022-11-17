ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Don Wesley O’Connor, 86

Don Wesley O’Connor, age 86 of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, previously from The Villages, Florida, and Princeton, NJ, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Butcher O’Connor for 57 years and loving father of Brent (Carrie) O’Connor of Bordentown, NJ, Dianne O’Connor (Jeff) Yentzer of Harrisburg, Pa. Debbie (Paul) Matisse of Mechanicsburg, Pa, and Susan Irvine (Bob) of Malvern, Pa. He was the treasured “Grandad” of 13 grandchildren, Chris (Justine) , Brad and Robert Tyler (Krystyna) Matisse, Ali (Josh) Jonas, Kelly, Casey, Jake and Alanna Irvine, Cody Yentzer, Erica (Mike) Boccellari, Brent Jr., Sabrina and Trista O’Connor and 6 great grandchildren. He was Uncle Don to Judy (Bill) Ney of The Villages, Fl. and Joan Jamieson. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Gertrude O’Connor of Princeton, NJ, his brother Tom O’Connor, sister Florence Taylor.
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan

Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
PRINCETON, NJ
Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93

Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93, died peacefully on November 4th, 2022. Barbara was born on January 26, 1929 in New Haven, CT. She graduated with a BS in Elementary Education from New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University) in 1950. As a student she served as a member of a delegation to the Connecticut State Legislature to petition for the upgrade of the college to a university to be located at the new Hamden campus. After graduation Barbara taught kindergarten and reading readiness at Truman School, where both she and her mother had been students.
PRINCETON, NJ
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 22

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Burlington County encourages school and community groups to participate in recycling challenge

Burlington County is partnering with the Trex Company to make it easier for local schools and community groups to recycle plastic film products. Schools and community groups collecting plastic bags and film as part of Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge can now use Burlington County’s Robert C. Shinn Jr. Recycling Center in Westampton as a convenient drop-off location, according to a press release through Burlington County.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 23

• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit and Sale on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft. Celebrate the original artwork of the center’s students and instructors during this exhibit and sale. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Princeton police chief, captain formally sworn into office

During a special ceremony, newly appointed Princeton Police Chief Jon Bucchere and Captain Christopher Tash were formally sworn by Mayor Mark Freda. The Princeton Police Department’s color guard entered the Princeton Council chambers, followed by Princeton police officers who filled the room and stood against the walls of the meeting room at the Princeton Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
PRINCETON, NJ
Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house

MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
