Don Wesley O’Connor, 86
Don Wesley O’Connor, age 86 of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, previously from The Villages, Florida, and Princeton, NJ, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Butcher O’Connor for 57 years and loving father of Brent (Carrie) O’Connor of Bordentown, NJ, Dianne O’Connor (Jeff) Yentzer of Harrisburg, Pa. Debbie (Paul) Matisse of Mechanicsburg, Pa, and Susan Irvine (Bob) of Malvern, Pa. He was the treasured “Grandad” of 13 grandchildren, Chris (Justine) , Brad and Robert Tyler (Krystyna) Matisse, Ali (Josh) Jonas, Kelly, Casey, Jake and Alanna Irvine, Cody Yentzer, Erica (Mike) Boccellari, Brent Jr., Sabrina and Trista O’Connor and 6 great grandchildren. He was Uncle Don to Judy (Bill) Ney of The Villages, Fl. and Joan Jamieson. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Gertrude O’Connor of Princeton, NJ, his brother Tom O’Connor, sister Florence Taylor.
Mercer County students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named a number of Mercer County students to its 2023 Scholars class. Sumuk Anand, Rachel Guhathakurta, Suhani Gupta, Nick Hagedorn, Sruthi Potluri, Vinesha Shaik, Shriya Sudhakar, Sarah Usman, and Grace Xia are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan
Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93
Barbara Marion Hynds Johnson, 93, died peacefully on November 4th, 2022. Barbara was born on January 26, 1929 in New Haven, CT. She graduated with a BS in Elementary Education from New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University) in 1950. As a student she served as a member of a delegation to the Connecticut State Legislature to petition for the upgrade of the college to a university to be located at the new Hamden campus. After graduation Barbara taught kindergarten and reading readiness at Truman School, where both she and her mother had been students.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Nov. 22
New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers. The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Nine students from Edison, Woodbridge named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named seven Edison students and two Woodbridge students to its 2023 Scholars class. Emelin Almanzar, Reva Amritkar, Liv Chung, Sriya Ghankot, Supraj Gunda, Atharva Inamdar, Devam Mondal, Anas Owais, and Diya Shah are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state.
Incumbent school board members to serve on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education
Incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal have earned enough votes in the November school board election to keep their seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. Kanter was the top vote-getter with 4,936 votes, followed by Kendal with 4,591 votes and Bronfeld, who...
HomeFront panel to discuss what poverty, homelessness looks like in 2022
What do poverty and homelessness look like in 2022? What can be done to help the working poor and the homeless?. HomeFront is holding a panel discussion Dec. 1 to answer those questions and to explain how it helps families break out of the cycle of poverty. It will be held at Labyrinth Books at 122 Nassau St. in Princeton at 6 p.m.
Princeton University’s former Court Club eating club set to move across the street
Princeton University is in the midst of its house-moving project to preserve three Victorian houses. A house at 110 Prospect Ave. has successfully been moved to the back yard of the two houses next door at 114 Prospect Ave. and 116 Prospect Ave. making room for the former Court Club eating club building across the street at 91 Prospect Ave. to be moved to that site.
Burlington County encourages school and community groups to participate in recycling challenge
Burlington County is partnering with the Trex Company to make it easier for local schools and community groups to recycle plastic film products. Schools and community groups collecting plastic bags and film as part of Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge can now use Burlington County’s Robert C. Shinn Jr. Recycling Center in Westampton as a convenient drop-off location, according to a press release through Burlington County.
Tri-Town News Datebook, Nov. 23
• The Monmouth County Park System will host the Creative Arts Center Exhibit and Sale on Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Thompson Park Creative Arts Center, Lincroft. Celebrate the original artwork of the center’s students and instructors during this exhibit and sale. Admission and parking are free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Princeton police chief, captain formally sworn into office
During a special ceremony, newly appointed Princeton Police Chief Jon Bucchere and Captain Christopher Tash were formally sworn by Mayor Mark Freda. The Princeton Police Department’s color guard entered the Princeton Council chambers, followed by Princeton police officers who filled the room and stood against the walls of the meeting room at the Princeton Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Lawrence Township Zoning Board to hear use variance application for assisted living facility on historic William Gulick House property
Fourth time may be the charm as Care One Management Inc. has filed a use variance application again. This time to build a 170-bed assisted living facility at the historic William Gulick House on the corner of Route 206 and Province Line Road. The Lawrence Township Zoning Board of Adjustment...
Health Matters: Feeling Dizzy? It May Be a Problem with Your Vestibular System
Merry go rounds can be fun for some people. But feeling dizzy and unsteady all the time? Not so much. In fact, dizziness — often caused by a disorder that affects your vestibular system — can be scary and debilitating. Fortunately, however, you don’t have to live with...
Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house
MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
Two East Brunswick High School students named Class of 2023 Governors STEM Scholars
The Governor’s STEM Scholars has named two East Brunswick High School students to its 2023 Scholars class. Krithik Ashokkumar and Megan Tseng are part of a 2023 Scholars class that consists of 128 scholars from 20 counties across the state. Students of color make up 83% of this year’s...
Princeton officials ‘shine a light’ on domestic violence; declare Dec. 5 as Communities of Light Day
Seeking to “shine a light” on domestic violence, Princeton officials are urging residents to buy luminary kits to place along their sidewalks and driveways at dusk Dec. 5 in support of Womanspace’s annual Communities of Light project. Princeton Mayor Mark Freda issued a proclamation declaring Dec. 5...
Bordentown teen showcases artistic aspirations through Halloween display
BORDENTOWN – Gage Curran, a seventh grader at Bordentown Regional Middle School, has always had a thrill to entertain people through his creative visions and artistic prowess. As a big fan of Halloween, Gage went all-in to entertain and even jolt a little scare into his fellow Bordentown residents...
Middletown gala benefits ‘Reimagining Your Library’ campaign
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Township Public Library welcomed honorees, local officials, staff and guests to its Black & White Masquerade Gala on Oct. 28 at Jacques Reception Center. The event marked the library’s 101st year with an awards presentation, dancing and raffle drawings. All proceeds from the evening benefited...
Bulldogs storm past Willingboro, 42-6, to reach Group II state title game
MARLTON — First-year head coach Jeremy Schulte let his Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School football players know how well they had competed after the Bulldogs defeated Willingboro High School, 42-6, in an NJSIAA Group II state playoff semifinal game on Nov. 20 at Cherokee High School in Marlton. “That...
