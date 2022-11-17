Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
counton2.com
New Miracle League field opens in Moncks Corner
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A project six years in the making was finally realized Monday evening in Moncks Corner. The new Miracle League field at the Moncks Corner Recreation Complex will provide a place for athletes of all abilities to play sports. Previously, players had to travel to...
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks’ 1 vs. 2 matchup set for ABC Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. –No. 1/1 South Carolina women’s basketball is on the West Coast for an early season road test against No. 2/2 Stanford on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on ABC. Game Information. When: November 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Where: Palo Alto, Calif.
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
Chappell to be inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
SOUTH CAROLINA — The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association will host its annual Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame and Benefit Dinner on November 21 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Five individuals, representing four Midlands restaurants, will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.
live5news.com
Black Food Truck Festival kicks off this weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry food truck festival is bringing small Black business owners together. The Black Food Truck Festival kicked off Saturday at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The 3rd installment of the festival saw over 40 food trucks, with organizers hoping to see even more trucks...
counton2.com
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children...
counton2.com
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know!. Tuesday, November 22. Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the...
counton2.com
Holiday Gift Guide: Infinger
CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children...
Community vigil planned for Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members will gather on Sunday to remember former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage nearly a week ago. Ridgeville Police Chief Quintonion Joyner told News 2 that a candlelight vigil will […]
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
counton2.com
Pilot program to target fake IDs in Charleston
CCSO investigating armed robbery of Ladson gas station. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the …. Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious …. Joint Base Charleston airmen honored with prestigious medal. CCSD students donate shoes to children...
counton2.com
New apartment complex coming to Park Circle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new multi-family development is expected to open in Park Circle by late 2024. The Assembly is a community that will feature 210 studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will also be able to enjoy “a resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga room, pet spa, co-working...
WIS-TV
SC lawmakers suing schools over allegations of teaching critical race theory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of sitting state lawmakers is now suing a South Carolina school district over allegations it is training staff to teach critical race theory, and they vow more lawsuits will follow for other schools and districts. The sole plaintiffs in this lawsuit are the South...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
wach.com
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WLTX.com
The Final Kill: How 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty in South Carolina
"Pee Wee" Gaskins was 58-years-old when he was electrocuted in downtown Columbia, where Canalside now stands in the Congaree Vista. Here's why.
WRDW-TV
Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
counton2.com
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis Jr.
There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville...
Comments / 0