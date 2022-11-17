JoDog, a new concept by Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori, is now open at Sparkman Wharf
As Proper House Group’s sandwich spot Lunch Lady prepares for its Sparkman Wharf debut, another celebrated chef brings his own take on an American classic to the downtown Tampa hotspot.
JoDog Craft Hot Dogs—a brand new concept from NYC-based Michelin-starred Chef Joe Isidori and Millennium Restaurant Group—opens today, Thursday, Nov. 17, featuring elegant and unique twists on the hot dog.
Far from simple ballpark wieners and Home Depot parking lot carts, this new quick-service concept will dish out “chef-inspired riffs on one of America’s most iconic food items,” according to a press release.
Customers can expect globally-inspired glizzies like JoDog's Carolina Slaw dog, the spicy Mexico City dog, New York City-style chili cheese dog, Joe’s Famous Kimchee Dog, and the "Hello Tokyo"—complete with kewpie mayo, furikake and crispy garlic. Its extensive hot dog-forward menu will be paired with waffle and spicy loaded fries, in addition to beverages like beer, sake bombs and signature cocktails.
Chef Isidori received a Michelin star from his culinary work at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas ( one of many Trump-related concepts he oversaw ), and has since then opened several locations of his restaurant Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer around the world.
JoDog Craft Hot Dogs is Isidori's second Tampa concept, as his Mexican restaurant JoToro debuted at Sparkman Wharf about two years ago.
Although Tampa Bay failed to receive any stars when the Michelin Guide came to The Sunshine State a few months ago, there have been a recent influx of high profile, starred chefs helming new concepts in the area—including The Tampa EDITION's Chef John Fraser and upcoming Japanese restaurant Kōsen with Chef Wei Chen.
Although there are are no social media pages for JoDog Craft Hot Dogs just yet, head to sparkmanwharf.com or follow @sparkmanwharf on Instagram for the latest updates on its newest American street food concept.
