Social media influences democratic process in Arizona

With every major Arizona and U.S. election, the democratic process has been in an information war where social media has been one of the platforms for spreading misinformation on the integrity of the election.

Social media misinformation — from allegations of Russian bots in 2016 through COVID-19-related issues in 2020 to this year’s midterm election — has voters facing a barrage of information from all sides in all debates on various platforms, and much of it is false.

The 2022 midterms were no exception to the misinformation on the election credibility. This month millions of Americans will have voted by mail and drop boxes, yet commentators and candidates already have begun to create claims about the election process. These claims have been shared on various platforms like TV, radio, podcasts and social media.

According to research conducted by the analytics organization AdImpact, the political ad spending for the 2022 midterm has reached 9.67 billion. Which is an all-time high for ad expenditures.

From Aug. 1, 2018 to Aug. 1, 2022, they have found that an increase of 203% in spending, pointing towards in increase of political media advertising.

Although this years election isn’t a presidential race, their are still just as many important races in the country that are fueling this historic spending for political ads.

As voters “cut the cord” advertisers are still trying to reach millions of Americans, turning to social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Yet this is having a negative effect on what is deemed fact and what is misinformation on topic of the election cycle.

In October, Maricopa County early voters started reporting issues regarding voter intimidation when they went to drop off their ballot. Reports detailed that armed men with tactical vests were loitering around Mesa drop boxes and taking photos and videos of unsuspected voters, spurred on by claims from various groups on social media.

Because of ongoing reports, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi stated members and the leaders of Clean Elections USA, were barred from being within 250 feet of a drop box or a building housing one while carrying firearms. This week, another judge barred the group from even using the “Clean Elections” name, saying it caused harm to the actual Arizona clean elections group.

Those people who make their living doing lobbying and public affairs, however, agree the muddled messages do not help the electorate, but that social media in particular is a valuable resource for getting political messages out.

HighGround Inc. is the oldest public affairs firm in Arizona with a track record for helping to pass propositions across the state. Their services include lobbying candidates, campaign management, public affairs, public relations, polling and much more.

In 2020, they helped pass prop 449 that was a county-wide referendum to renew the Maricopa County Special Health Care District Tax for another 20 years. HighGround rallied community support with a strong social media effort that helped pass the vote with a 54.9% approval.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are some of the social media outlets they use to reach a large audience with minimal costs.

“Audiences are being inundated at every angle on every platform in this election cycle. Arizona voters’ phones are exploding with upwards of 24 million political texts, and digital ads are inescapable on social media and search engines... These and other factors all make up an algorithm that allows campaigns to tailor their messaging and directly target you in your personal social media environments.” said Barrett Coughlin, senior account executive for social media and public relations.

According to her, Twitter has implemented strategies making it difficult for campaigns to advertise on the platform, and Apple iOS, the software that runs on the company’s ubiquitous iPhone, has limited targeting capabilities and increased privacy features making channels like Facebook increasingly less valuable for advertisers.

“However, highly contested races and engaged candidates like we have here in Arizona don’t need ad dollars to make their social channels a hotbed for political polarization. At virtually no cost, candidates can create an effective echo chamber of their own talking points. Whether those points are credible, researched or factual is left for the audience to decide,” Coughlin said.

Ads posted online are an essential tool for modern political campaigns aiming to attract donors or to sway voters. Pulling data from Facebook and Google the organization Open Secrets has reported that this year alone $34 million has been spent on Google and $63.7 million on Facebook for political ads in Arizona.

According to their website it’s unclear who spent the most on Google ads, but Facebook had the biggest spender by the Donald Trump Make America Great Again Committee with $3.7 million. And right behind that was the Biden Victory Fund with $3.2 million.

The Daily Independent reached out to the Mark Kelly and Blake Masters campaigns for word on spending for digital ads, but both campaigns did not respond for comment.

Yet misinformation in politics is not a new issue. Many organizations have long recognized this problem decades ago.

FactCheck.org is a nonprofit website that strives to reduce the level of deception and confusion in U.S. politics. They are a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania.

Since its inception in 2003, the group has worked to disprove some inaccurate, misleading, or false claims made by politicians. As well they have gained a reputation for fact checking past presidential elections and have partnered with Facebook to help that platform.

“When users on Facebook raise a flag, Facebook will route that to us and we can use this tool to see what the issue is. We use tools like Crowd Tangle to see what’s happening on Facebook,” said Eugene Kiely, director for FactCheck.org.

With the partnership, they review and select claims to write about based on the level of potential deception and confusion in politics and about public policy.

This process is not controlled by Facebook as well as them having no input on selection, research, writing and editing. Once a fact check is written, they post a link on Facebook of their writing.

They also have different avenues to combat misinformation on their website such as Ask FactCheck, where users can submit questions on suspected online rumors. As well as SciCheck where they post false or misleading scientific claims made by partisans to influence public policy.

“We had a feature called ask FactCheck.email where people would send us emails that were sent from friends, but now we’re seeing the same thing. Back then email took time to spread, but now you can do it in near minutes”

Misinformation in politics has been around a lot longer than social media, but the Internet offers false claims the opportunity to spread through shares much quicker with limited ability to fact check.

With some midterm elections still being counted, misinformation is running rampant.

Gigafact is a nonprofit intermediary that funds and equip nonprofit newsrooms to find and fact-check claims in their areas of expertise as well as use marketing, technology and partnerships to amplify and distribute fact-checked content.

They have partnered with the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting to combat issues of misinformation going on because of the elections.

“Gigafact reached out to AZCIR because we were impressed by their reputation and rigor. Their expertise has been really valuable throughout the 2022 midterms, given Arizona’s swing state status. Our goals were to have a positive impact on the integrity of the elections via the distribution of fact checks,” said Robyn Sundlee, vice president of engagement for Gigafact.

The partnership uses social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit to share their research on popular online rumors spreading in the wake of midterm elections. She said Gigafact uses these platforms as it’s easier to post their fact checks back into conversations to help close the loop of misinformation.

“Without a shared understanding of basic facts, democracy cannot properly function. We’re now in a situation where voters are being misled about key issues, yes, but some people and groups are actually threatening the democratic process as a result of that misinformation. It causes an unraveling of our political fabric,” Sundlee said.

According to its website they estimate 250 fact-checks are written by organizations like themselves, but it only addresses 10% to 15% of claims being spread on social media.

Organizations like these are helping to close the gap in the information assault that has been happening on media and social media for decades. With technology and social media continuing to grow it’s become harder for fact-checking organizations to spread their posts to millions of Americans.