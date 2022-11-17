Read full article on original website
'Vikings: Valhalla': Season 2 Premiere Date, First Look Revealed
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 finally has a premiere date, and fans are also getting a special first look at the new episodes. As revealed by Deadline, the Vikings spinoff series will return to Netflix on Jan. 12. Down below, fans can check out some of the first images to emerge from the show. A sequel to the hit Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla is "set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century" and "chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived," per an official synopsis from Netflix.
Wildly Popular Political Drama Gets Thanksgiving Marathon Treatment
This weekend, HLN will broadcast a marathon of The West Wing while most families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving in the U.S. This will be the first time the CNN Worldwide channel has aired a scripted series, so it may be a major experiment. According to a report by Deadline, it was an idea proposed as part of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger process.
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
Major Bravo Show Canceled
Kandi & the Gang, the spinoff that starred Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, has been canceled. As Deadline noted, Burruss confirmed that the show was canceled during an Amazon Live broadcast. The first and only season of Kandi & the Gang premiered on Bravo in March. While on the...
Disney+ Adds Forgotten MTV Show
Disney+ just added an obscure animated series to its catalog that will please fans of MTV, superheroes and cartoons. The streamer now hosts Spider-Man: The New Animated Series – often referred to as fans as "MTV Spider-Man" or "Spider-Man 2003." This short-lived series was beloved by fans, and now it is available in its entirety on the same streaming service as much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Dancing With the Stars': Winner for Season 31 Revealed in Disney+ Finale
Dancing With the Stars has a new Mirrorball champion! Monday night's finale saw the final couples competing for the title of Season 31 winner: Wayne Brady (and pro partner Witney Carson), Charli D'Amelio (Mark Ballas), Shangela (Gleb Savchenko) and Gabby Windey (Val Chmerkovskiy). Continue on to see who won the Mirrorball (if you were not already watching via Disney+)!
HGTV Renews Popular Series for Season 3
HGTV has ordered a third season of Jenn Todryk's popular series No Demo Reno, Deadline reports. Todryk and her team will get to work in a new 12-episode season of the HGTV series, which follows the designer as she combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to completely overhaul the homes of her clients without major demolition. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.
'The Walking Dead' Original Ending Reportedly Cut From Series Finale
The Walking Dead wrapped up its 11-season run on Sunday night, but it nearly ended in a very different way. Sources close to the production described the original ending to reporters from Insider - and why it was changed at the last minute. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale ahead!
Eva Mendes Seemingly Confirms She and Ryan Gosling Got Married
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been uber-private about their decades-long relationship. After fueling speculation that she and The Gray Man star were married when she took to Instagram to show off a tattoo on her inner wrist that read, "de gosling," many fans were cheering. In Hispanic culture, women can add "de" — or "of" — to their last name after getting married. The Hitch star seemingly confirmed that she and Gosling secretly tied the knot. While promoting the Ronald McDonald House charity on Today Australia, the 48-year-old actress referred to Gosling as her "husband" after being asked about her time Down Under.
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Confirm Breakup Amid Cheating Claims
Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have split amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram Story Sunday to confirm the end of his relationship with his former fiancée after two women publicly accused him of being romantically involved with them during his relationship with Ross.
'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31 Winner Prompts Mixed Reaction From Viewers
Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its champion for Season 31. After an incredibly close race in the last weeks of the competition, TikTok personality Charli D'Amelio walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy. Of course, since every viewer had a specific pair that they were rooting on, there was plenty of chatter about the outcome on Twitter.
'Impractical Jokers': Joe Gatto Makes Big Announcement in Wake of Exit
Impractical Jokers alum Joe Gatto just shared some big news with his fans. On Instagram, Gatto announced a big comedy tour that will take him all across the United States and Canada. His announcement comes nearly a year after he announced his departure from Impractical Jokers. Gatto revealed that his...
'Top Gun: Maverick' to land on Paramount+ in December
Seven months after it first arrived in theaters, "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's top film, will finally land on a streaming service
Britney Spears' Awkward Interaction With Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Raised Some Eyebrows
Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"
Nicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dead at 47
Actress Nicki Aycox passed away this week at the age of 47, according to her family. Aycox's sister-in-law announced Aycox's death in a Facebook post on Thursday, while Comic Book Resources reported that Aycox suffered from Leukemia. Fans are mourning Aycox on social media and looking back on some of her best work.
Adele 'Never Been More Nervous Before a Show' in Her Career Ahead of Vegas Residency
Adele revealed she felt anxious ahead of her long-awaited Las Vegas residency. The "Someone Like You" singer, 34, admitted to being "incredibly nervous" a day before the opening night of her residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum. The artist captioned an Instagram picture of herself having fun in the theater, displaying what looks like baby pictures of herself behind her on a big screen, "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this." She added, "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"
Paramount+ Unveils 2022 Holiday Collection
The holiday cheer is in full swing at Paramount+! With Thanksgiving just days away and Christmas just around the corner, the streamer's content catalogue is getting a festive makeover, Paramount+ on Wednesday its holiday collection, a curated lineup of holiday and Christmas titles that includes everything from family-friendly titles to Christmas classics and even live and on-demand events.
'The Witcher' Season 3: Release Date, Cast and More Updates
Season 3 of The Witcher is finally drawing closer, and fans are beginning to seek out the details. The next installment of the Netflix original series is slated to premiere sometime in the summer of 2023. Scroll down for all the updates we've gotten on the production since Season 2 aired last year.
'RHOP' Viewers React to Shameful Drink Toss
The highly anticipated drink toss finally aired on the Nov. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. As it turns out, the beef between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo had nothing to do with them at all. While on a trip to Miami that Thornton organized, she called up Peter Thomas and advises him of the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach lounge and restaurant. During the call, he tells her that he has "beef" with Osefo due to conversations regarding a potential joint restaurant venture stalling. Thornton tells some of her co-stars about the call before confronting Osefo about it at dinner.
