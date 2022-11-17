Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Disparities seen in treatment of middle ear infections in US children
Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment patterns, Z. Jason Qian, M.D., and David H....
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists providing contraception info and advice report barriers to quality care in Australia
New research has found community pharmacists provide contraceptive information but described lacking the necessary resources and support to be able to provide quality contraceptive counseling. "Improving access to quality contraceptive counseling in community pharmacy: Examining the knowledge, attitudes and practices of community pharmacists in Australia" is published in BMJ Sexual...
MedicalXpress
Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
MedicalXpress
Acupuncture can relieve lower back and pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy
Acupuncture can significantly relieve the lower back and/or pelvic pain frequently experienced by women during their pregnancy, suggests a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in BMJ Open. And there were no observable major side effects for newborns whose moms opted for the therapy, the findings indicate, although...
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough rapid phobia treatment for children helps to reduce impact on NHS and improve quality of life
A new rapid phobia treatment for children and young people could help to reduce the impact on NHS and improve quality of life, a new study has found. Research led by the Universities of Sheffield and York and the Leeds & York Partnership NHS Trust, compared one session treatment (OST) and cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) to help children and young people overcome specific phobia.
MedicalXpress
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
MedicalXpress
Young people without access to a computer had poorer mental health during the pandemic
Adolescents (young people aged between 10 and 24) are particularly vulnerable to developing mental health disorders. Essentially this is because our brains are not fully developed until the end of adolescence. These mental illnesses that start in adolescence can then continue well into adulthood. The COVID pandemic has added to...
MedicalXpress
New study provides a unique resource for understanding how environmental exposures in early life affect our health
Researchers now have a unique resource for identifying new biomarkers of environmental exposures in early life and understanding their health effects. This is thanks to a study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by la Caixa Foundation, which systematically documented all associations between a wide range of early life exposures and molecular profiles at different levels, including the epigenome (DNA methylation), transcriptome (gene expression) and metabolome (metabolites).
MedicalXpress
Genetic mutations called structural variants linked to autism spectrum disorders
An Oak Ridge National Laboratory-led research team discovered genetic mutations that underlie autism using a new approach that could lead to better diagnostics and drug therapies. Their study is published in Human Genetics and Genomics Advances. Scientists estimate 80% of autism is inherited, but they have yet to identify causative...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find 2.8% of pregnancies were exposed to opioids
Opioid use during pregnancy may lead to adverse long-term infant and child outcomes. Targeted public health strategies have been employed to reduce opioid use in reproductive-aged persons, but there has been a lack of research that adequately describes the individuals in the United States who actually use opioids during pregnancy. The first nationwide, geographically diverse study of pregnant people to describe the epidemiology of opioid use, including the demographic and medical characteristics of these people, helps to fill this gap.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine developed in Thailand can be stored in refrigerator for three months
A team of researchers affiliated with several entities in Thailand, working with two colleagues from the U.S. and two from Canada, has developed a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that can be safely refrigerated for up to three months before use. The team has named it ChulaCov19. In their paper published in...
MedicalXpress
Transgender youth, teens more likely to have sleep disorders
Teens and young adults who are transgender are four times more likely to have a sleep disorder compared to cisgender youth, a Michigan Medicine-led study finds. Researchers analyzed claims data from more than 1.2 million young people aged 12 to 25, of which 2,603 identified as transgender or gender-nonconforming. Results published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reveal that transgender youth are 5.4 times more likely to have insomnia and three times more likely to have sleep apnea or other sleep disorders.
MedicalXpress
Internal medicine physicians call for improved access and quality in health care for incarcerated patients
Adequately funded policies and procedures are needed to reduce health care disparities in access to, and quality of, health care for the U.S. jail and prison population says the American College of Physicians (ACP). "Health Care During Incarceration: A Policy Position Paper of the American College of Physicians" details recommendations to improve the health and well-being of individuals incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. The paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
MedicalXpress
Analysis reveals adverse effects of complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates
Over the past two decades, numerous complex cancer therapies called antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) have been tested in clinical trials and approved for use in patients. Investigators recently performed a comprehensive analysis of multiple scientific databases to outline the potential toxicities associated with these medications. Their findings are published online in Cancer.
MedicalXpress
Smartphone health care app helps users lose weight
Behavior therapy is a well-known and effective treatment for obesity. But now, researchers from Japan have found that behavior therapy can be successfully implemented using a smartphone health care app. In a study recently published in Nutrients, researchers from the University of Tsukuba have revealed that CALO mama Plus, a...
MedicalXpress
WHO identifying potential pandemic pathogens
The World Health Organization said on Monday it was thrashing out a new list of priority pathogens that risk sparking pandemics or outbreaks and should be kept under close observation. The WHO said the aim was to update a list used to guide global research and development (R&D) and investment,...
MedicalXpress
Youth suicide rates in US linked to shortages of mental healthcare workers at county level
Youth suicide rate increased as county levels of mental health professional shortages increased, after adjusting for county demographic and socioeconomic characteristics, according to the first national study to assess this association. The association remained significant for youth suicides by firearms. Findings were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. "Our results...
MedicalXpress
Black Christian patients are less likely to receive their preferred end-of-life care
Researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham published a paper in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities demonstrating the importance of respecting the deeply held beliefs of African American Christians to help provide equitable, goal-concordant end-of-life care to these patients. There are two schools of thought among...
MedicalXpress
Global health researchers use human movement patterns to determine risk of malaria spreading during certain times of day
The spread of malaria is dependent on Anopheles mosquitoes that spread the disease, and it persists in places where these types of mosquitoes exist and where there are enough people to keep the parasite thriving in humans. Human movement between locations can lead to the movement of malaria parasites across long distances, and when malaria parasites are transported to places that have the right kind of mosquitoes, they can persist in those new places.
Comments / 0