Oklahoma State

Oklahoma executes death row inmate Richard Fairchild for 1993 torture slaying of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executes death row inmate Richard Fairchild for 1993 torture slaying of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

