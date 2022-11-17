Colbeck Capital Management Supports Nest

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022--

Colbeck Capital Management today announced their support for the nonprofit organization Nest. Nest is dedicated to fostering growth and creative engagement for creative individuals and companies to promote the tenets of gender equality and economic inclusion. The handworker community has an advocate in Nest as its programs supports artisan wellbeing and transparency to work environments the world over.

Nest was founded on the basis of a love for craftsmanship and the rising need for equality and representation in the space. Craft is the second largest employer of women globally, yet imbalances in pay, benefits, and treatment of workers remain rampant. Nest strives to overcome these inequities through educational and philanthropic programming. To do this, it relies on the support of corporations and partners across the United States and the world, including Colbeck Capital Management, to fund, create, and drive change in the industry.

Partners include brand leaders such as Etsy, Madewell, Patagonia, and Target, all of which help to spearhead programs in areas such as consumer engagement, training, and consultancy. Nest also works directly with brands to encourage cultural sensitivity and sustainability for brands at a corporate level to be able to incorporate and offer handmade crafts integrated as part of their products and goods. Helping to match craftspeople with designers and corporations, Nest promotes transparency, compliance, and equality in the pairings it fosters. Informal handworkers remain a vital part of the global economy, and with the help of Nest, are able to strive for more livable wages and recognition of their talents and contributions to the supply chain.

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

