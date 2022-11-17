ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

The Associated Press
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqQf5_0jERLVON00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend.

The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%.

Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

