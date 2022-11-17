Evergreen Terrace Assisted Living in Antigo honors veterans

Evergreen Terrace honored some of its own residents on Veterans Day.

A brief of Veterans Day, previously known as Armistice Day, was given at the start of the program, followed by a prayer by the Rev. Brad Anderson of Liberty Baptist Church.

Honored were three residents: Francis Gilson, U.S. Army, 1957-60; Glen Barker, U.S. Army, 1954-57; and Eugene Schmidt, U.S. Air Force, 1952-74. Gary and Sarah Voytovich, owners of Evergreen Terrace, purchased three flags and engraved cases for the three men.

Also honored were veterans from the community who helped with the program: Mike Pillar, Steph Powell, Burch Chrudimsky and Jim Benishek. They demonstrated the folding of the flag and what each fold represented.

The national anthem was sung by the Rev. Don Engebretson of St. Peter’s Church in Polar.

The program ended with Antigo High School band students Emmet Braun and Aaron Mueller playing taps.