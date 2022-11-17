Read full article on original website
Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources wants to make sure you know how to properly dispose of your grease before Thanksgiving. Emily spoke with them to find out why it's so important to follow their instructions.
'Enjoy the feast, recycle the grease:' Get a free disposal kit ahead of Thanksgiving
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In anticipation of the holiday season, Lynchburg Water Resources (LWR) and Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) have partnered to encourage citizens to properly dispose of and recycle cooking oils and grease. They will do this by giving away free grease disposal kits that can be...
You can visit Lynchburg's historic churches in an open house this holiday season
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Downtown Lynchburg houses many historic churches in the Hill City community. Now, for the holidays, people will get a chance to take a closer look. The Interfaith Outreach Association is hosting the 6th Annual Walter M. Fore, Jr. Downtown Lynchburg Historic Church Open House. The...
EXCLUSIVE: Calvary Chapel Lynchburg men reflect on their trip to Kyiv
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Calvary Chapel Lynchburg sent a group to Kyiv back in October to serve those in need. Upon their return, ABC13 obtained an exclusive interview with the five men to hear about their experiences in Ukraine. They said that it began with a calling -- God...
The Inspiration Co. to celebrate grand opening with sale at River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A new inspiration has arrived at the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. The Inspiration Co., located beside Journey’s and across from Bath & Body Works, opened Saturday, October 15. The store is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday at 10 a.m, with a ribbon...
400+ food boxes handed out at Danville Police Department's Thanksgiving giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Many Southside families have something to be thankful for as Thanksgiving approaches. On Monday, the Danville Police Department partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia on a food giveaway to do their part to make sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving. "We want to make sure...
Academy Center of the Arts launches 60 years of service campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is launching its 2022 Fall Campaign by celebrating 60 years of being the arts center in Lynchburg. In September 1962, the dream of the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center was realized as a cultural hub for many performing arts organizations, artisans and musicians, and countless students.
'We're still making it work:' Lynchburg residents talk Thanksgiving inflation prices
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The U.S. government estimates that food prices are up 10% this year and that's affecting customers shopping for the Thanksgiving holiday this week. Those shopping at F & L Market Grocery Store in Lynchburg were quick to answer if it's affecting them. "Yes," Denise Bolling...
Get a Free Education through Ace of Central Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can get a free education, thanks to Ace of Central Virginia. They are making it easier than ever to expand your knowledge and skillset and find the perfect job for you. Emily found out how it all works.
United Way of Central Virginia announces new CEO for 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The United Way of Central Virginia has announced Kim Soerensen as their new CEO/President, effective January 2, 2023. Originally from Germany, Soerensen immigrated to L.A. in 1986 after earning her degree in Design from the Blocherer School of Design at the University of Munich. Soerensen...
Rookies joining food lineup at River Ridge Mall, hopes to open for Black Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg is getting more ice cream!. Despite the cold season, Rookies is coming to the River Ridge Mall. The location is opening up right next to Belk in the mall. This will be their fifth location to open and the first that is completely indoors.
Spruce Up Your Home Before Thanksgiving With New Rug
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More offers you the perfect options to spruce up your home with a beautiful rug. You even get a discount just by watching the video above! Emily went to see all the gorgeous options you have to choose from!
Traffic Alert: Extended closure of railroad crossing on Washington Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has an update on a railroad crossing closure on Washington Street. According to the city, the crossing that closed on Monday was expected to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. They said there has been a delay and it is now...
Roanoke Sheriff's Office holds 1st Thanksgiving drive, dontates food & more to community
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Sheriff's Office recently held its first Thanksgiving drive ahead of the holiday. Deputies said they received many items, monetary donations, and folks volunteering their time to help. "We truly could not do this alone," the Sheriff's Office said. They are thanking the following...
Huddleston firefighters battle blaze that destroys 2 structures
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — Huddleston firefighters battled a fire that destroyed two structures on Sunday. On Gardner Farm Road crews from the area including Gretna, Forest and Bedford County all helped fight the flames. The first arriving crews found two agricultural completely engulfed in the fire. Eventually, the flames...
Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
Roanoke brush fire quenched after threatening homes over weekend
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A brush fire threatened homes in Roanoke County on Sunday morning, resulting in temporary evacuations while crews worked to get the fire under control. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday units were sent out to a brush...
Del. Rasoul files bill, would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke delegate plans to introduce a bill at the 2023 legislative session in Richmond that would expand the voter pool when it comes to local elections across the Commonwealth. Del. Sam Rasoul has submitted HJ 459. He says HJ 459 will allow 16 and...
'Today, we're all Hoos:' Liberty & Virginia Tech honor UVA victims with uniform colors
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University and Virginia Tech honored those lost this week at UVA; the teams wore all orange and blue to show support for the Hoos. Thousands of fans came out to cheer on their teams as they battled it out on the field, but those same fans said it was not about the game today.
Amherst boxer Austin Deanda remains undefeated with UD win in Boonsboro
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another big test on paper proved to be no problem for Amherst County boxer Austin Deanda. The "Native Nightmare" moved to a perfect 10-0 (6 KO's) in the ring with a unanimous decision win over Christ "The Rocket" Rollins Saturday night at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club. All three judges gave Deanda the fight by an identical 80-72 score.
