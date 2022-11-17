ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Enjoy the Feast, Recycle the Grease

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources wants to make sure you know how to properly dispose of your grease before Thanksgiving. Emily spoke with them to find out why it's so important to follow their instructions.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Academy Center of the Arts launches 60 years of service campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Academy Center of the Arts is launching its 2022 Fall Campaign by celebrating 60 years of being the arts center in Lynchburg. In September 1962, the dream of the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center was realized as a cultural hub for many performing arts organizations, artisans and musicians, and countless students.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Get a Free Education through Ace of Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can get a free education, thanks to Ace of Central Virginia. They are making it easier than ever to expand your knowledge and skillset and find the perfect job for you. Emily found out how it all works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

United Way of Central Virginia announces new CEO for 2023

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The United Way of Central Virginia has announced Kim Soerensen as their new CEO/President, effective January 2, 2023. Originally from Germany, Soerensen immigrated to L.A. in 1986 after earning her degree in Design from the Blocherer School of Design at the University of Munich. Soerensen...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Spruce Up Your Home Before Thanksgiving With New Rug

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More offers you the perfect options to spruce up your home with a beautiful rug. You even get a discount just by watching the video above! Emily went to see all the gorgeous options you have to choose from!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Huddleston firefighters battle blaze that destroys 2 structures

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — Huddleston firefighters battled a fire that destroyed two structures on Sunday. On Gardner Farm Road crews from the area including Gretna, Forest and Bedford County all helped fight the flames. The first arriving crews found two agricultural completely engulfed in the fire. Eventually, the flames...
HUDDLESTON, VA
WSET

Structure fire on Cog Lane in Lynchburg: Firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a possible structure fire. The call for the structure fire was at 94 Cog Lane. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire mostly out in the furnace but there was still a small fire in the ceiling area, firefighters said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Amherst boxer Austin Deanda remains undefeated with UD win in Boonsboro

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Another big test on paper proved to be no problem for Amherst County boxer Austin Deanda. The "Native Nightmare" moved to a perfect 10-0 (6 KO's) in the ring with a unanimous decision win over Christ "The Rocket" Rollins Saturday night at the Boonsboro Ruritan Club. All three judges gave Deanda the fight by an identical 80-72 score.
AMHERST, VA

