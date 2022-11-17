ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso DA faces suspension from office until recall trial

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A court date to determine if the El Paso District Attorney, Yvonne Rosales, will be suspended from her position was set. The new hearing comes after El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended petition to remove Rosales from public office. In the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UNM students who lured NMSU student in deadly shooting had 'revenge plan'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An arrest affidavit provides more detail about the deadly shooting involving students from the University of New Mexico and a basketball player from the New Mexico State University on Saturday. New Mexico State Police officials said an NMSU student and basketball player identified as Michael Peake...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves 1 dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old man who lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso and died was identified the day after. Juan Jose Gutierrez died at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle, according to police. Special Traffic...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

NM State Police said NMSU student was lured by UNM student

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KFOX 14

Body found along border wall in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KFOX 14

Road closure happening Nov. 20th through Nov. 26th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed. Crews will be working on guardrails. Culvert Cleaning Project. Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas gas prices drop ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the country during one of the busiest...
TEXAS STATE

