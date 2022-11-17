Rangers Announce 2023 Promo Schedule
The Texas Rangers will also put $10 tickets on sale for nearly every home game of 2023 from Nov. 25-28.
The Texas Rangers announced their tentative promotional schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.
In the bobblehead department, the Rangers intend to give away bobbleheads of second baseman Marcus Semien (April 21), shortstop Corey Seager (May 19), first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (June 3), outfielder Adolis García (June 16) and pitcher Martín Pérez (July 15). The Rangers will also give away a 20th anniversary bobblehead for the team’s mascot, Rangers Captain, on July 1, and have two bobblehead giveaways to be determined on Aug. 4 and Sept. 23.
The only former player that will get a bobblehead in 2023 is Nolan Ryan, as the team will give a away a baseball card version on Aug. 19.
The Rangers will also give away replicas of Arlington Stadium on April 22 and Globe Life Field on Sept. 24.
The Rangers dip back into the past on May 20 and give away 1972 replica jerseys featuring Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins.
The Rangers also announced that $10 tickets for all 2023 home games (except Opening Day) will be available from Nov. 25-28. Tickets will be exclusively available at texasrangers.com/specials.
The seats on sale are located in selected sections of the 200 and 300 levels and Corner Mezzanine areas of Globe Life Field. There will be a limit of eight tickets per individual order. While tickets will be sold for all of the final 80 regular season games (excludes opening day), certain series will only have a limited number of tickets available.
2023 Texas Rangers Promotional Schedule
(subject to change)
MARCH/APRIL
March 30 Magnetic Schedule
April 1 Rangers Hat
April 2 Corey Seager Powder Blue Replica Jersey
April 21 Marcus Semien Bobblehead
April 22 Arlington Stadium Replica
April 23 Rangers Kids Glove
MAY
May 19 Corey Seager Bobblehead
May 20 Fergie Jenkins 1972 Replica Jersey
May 21 Rangers Powder Blue Visor
JUNE
June 2 Plush Giveaway
June 3 Nathaniel Lowe Silver Slugger Bobblehead
June 4 Rangers Hawaiian Shirt
June 12 MLB Network/Rangers Hat
June 16 Adolis García Bobblehead
June 17 Mexican Heritage Night Hat
June 18 Rangers Floppy Hat
June 30 Rangers Silver Boot Mug
JULY
July 1 20th Anniversary Rangers Captain Bobblehead
July 2 Rangers Ugly Christmas Tank Top
July 14 Rangers Retired Numbers Hat
July 15 Martín Pérez Bobblehead
July 16 Rangers T-shirt
AUGUST
Aug. 4 Bobblehead Giveaway TBD
Aug. 5 Bat Night
Aug. 6 Rangers Fanny Pack
Aug. 19 Nolan Ryan Baseball Card Bobblehead
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 Rangers Fleece Blanket
Sept. 2 Promotion Giveaway TBD
Sept. 3 Rangers Hooded Sweatshirt
Sept. 9 Rangers Lotería Game
Sept. 22 2023 Rangers Baseball Cards
Sept. 23 Bobblehead Giveaway TBD
Sept. 24 Globe Life Field Replica
WEDNESDAYS : Dollar Hot Dogs
SUNDAYS : Blue Bell Ice Cream Sundays ($1, kids 13 & under)
