Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say they have arrested the man who shot and killed a 22-year-old woman on a highway on-ramp in late August.

Police arrested Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, of Kalamazoo on Thursday for open murder, three counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felony firearm, unlawful imprisonment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 23, a warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest. Police found him in an apartment in Oshtemo Township, where he had been hiding. He was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The warrant stemmed from a shooting at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage on Aug. 26. Police said someone opened fire from a car into a second vehicle, killing 22-year-old Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo.

An AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo County in 2016 was confiscated from the scene by police. Officers said a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene after trying to escape in a passing vehicle. At the time, officers said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not say exactly what led up to the shooting but in August said they believed the shooter targeted the car.

Reynolds had been a student at Western Michigan University and her family said she had recently transferred to Grand Valley State University in hopes of pursuing a career in criminal justice.

Her family remembered her kindness and nurturing energy.

“I don’t want people to remember what happened to her. I want them to remember the lives that she impacted,” her mother, Maya Davis, said.

A pregnant 35-year-old woman and her 18-month-old infant were also in the car and were shot but survived. The woman’s unborn child did not, according to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.