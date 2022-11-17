ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Man arrested for murder of 22-year-old woman in Portage

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWIQG_0jERLHHR00

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say they have arrested the man who shot and killed a 22-year-old woman on a highway on-ramp in late August.

Police arrested Myquan Deontae Rogers, 31, of Kalamazoo on Thursday for open murder, three counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felony firearm, unlawful imprisonment, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

On Sept. 23, a warrant was issued for Rogers’ arrest. Police found him in an apartment in Oshtemo Township, where he had been hiding. He was booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The warrant stemmed from a shooting at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 in Portage on Aug. 26. Police said someone opened fire from a car into a second vehicle, killing 22-year-old Naya Reynolds of Kalamazoo.

Mom of woman shot, killed on I-94: ‘It’s not fair’

An AR-15 rifle that had been reported stolen out of Kalamazoo County in 2016 was confiscated from the scene by police. Officers said a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene after trying to escape in a passing vehicle. At the time, officers said he was not cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not say exactly what led up to the shooting but in August said they believed the shooter targeted the car.

Reynolds had been a student at Western Michigan University and her family said she had recently transferred to Grand Valley State University in hopes of pursuing a career in criminal justice.

Her family remembered her kindness and nurturing energy.

“I don’t want people to remember what happened to her. I want them to remember the lives that she impacted,” her mother, Maya Davis, said.

A pregnant 35-year-old woman and her 18-month-old infant were also in the car and were shot but survived. The woman’s unborn child did not, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 7

Related
WWMTCw

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo father

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Kalamazoo father, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The person of interest, Michael Tolliver, needs to be extradited before his arraignment, police said. The department confirmed that he was arrested a few weeks ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Lansing man faces murder charge in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing man is in custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident in a strip mall parking lot near the Western Michigan University campus Nov. 11, 2022. Damien Lang, 29, faces six felony weapons charges and an open murder charge in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

Man takes own life during SWAT standoff

A 57-year-old man took his own life during a SWAT standoff in Elkhart County. Investigators say it stemmed from an argument, Saturday, Nov. 19, about a car. The man fired a shot at a 49-year-old old, but the other man was not hurt. Police say suspect would not cooperate with...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
MLive

Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
ELKHART, IN
Morning Sun

Second child dies after shooting in Isabella reservation

A second child has died after injuries sustained in a an alleged murder-suicide at the Isabella Indian Reservation, according to a family member. After days in the hospital, Asa Alvarez died in Grand Rapids, according to relative Nimkiibineshiinh Kwe. "We are all grieving in our community as this is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man gets 100 years in fatal beating of stepson

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for beating his 4-year-old stepson to death. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Christian Maradiaga, 20, of Elkhart on Thursday in Romeo Pineda Duran’s June 2021 death. A jury had convicted Maradiaga in September of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting […]
ELKHART, IN
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy