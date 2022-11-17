BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO