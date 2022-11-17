ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft

A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County

RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal

The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm

Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child

LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Police: Gas station overhang collapses in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
