Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
An investigation opens into officer-involved shooting in Niagara
The Town of Niagara Police Department says 40-year-old Daniel Kachinoski tried to attack officers who were called to a domestic incident on Chester Avenue Saturday night.
Reward offered for information in connection to fatal shooting on Parker Blvd.
According to Crime Stoppers, Antoyn Williams and Kristina Perez were shot and killed inside their apartment on Parker Boulevard and a third victim was shot and survived.
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged with Allegany Theft
A Salamanca woman was charged after an Allegany theft late Friday night. At 11:15, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Dominique A. White with petit larceny. White was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested Following Police Standoff In Chautauqua County
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 33-year-old Ripley man was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement in northern Chautauqua County on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office arrested Dennis Cash Jr. after he allegedly held a person against their will with a shotgun at a residence on Mechanic Street in Ripley.
Batavia Police asking for the public's assistance to locate missing teen
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking for your help finding a missing teen. The 13-year-old girl went missing late last week. Police tell us that Jaylynn Alvord was last seen on Thursday, wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt and black jeans. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, about...
Conklin Teen Expected to Plead Guilty to Buffalo Massacre
Reports from the Associated Press and other sources close to the case of the mass shooting last May at a Buffalo supermarket in an apparent hate crime say the accused Conklin teen is going to enter guilty pleas. Court records in Erie County show 19-year-old Payton Gendron is scheduled to...
informnny.com
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
Buffalo supermarket shooter expected to accept plea deal
The avowed racist who killed 10 people during a supermarket rampage in Buffalo, New York, in May 2022, is expected to enter a plea when he appears in court on Monday. The news that Payton S. Gendron will reportedly plead guilty comes from the lawyers representing the deceased victims’ families, according to News4Jax.
chautauquatoday.com
Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm
Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
24 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 24 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Serio-Troy, Nicholas Stephen. Booking Date/Time: 11/19/2022 00:18:18. AGGRAVATED UNLICENSED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE-...
informnny.com
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child
LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting
AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Amherst Police investigate Bailey Ave. shooting
Amherst police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue.
Police: Gas station overhang collapses in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Gregory Davis is missing from the Town of Appleton.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0