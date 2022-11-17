ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
FLORIDA STATE
The Big Lead

Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month

Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
