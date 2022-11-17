Read full article on original website
Joe Buck Shushed Troy Aikman For Mentioning Lack of Penalties, Officials Immediately Start Throwing Flags
VIDEO: Joe Buck shushed Troy Aikman on Monday Night Football.
3 Stats to Keep in Mind When Betting on NFL Week 12
Some numbers to keep in mind for NFL Week 12 betting.
How to Watch 'Monday Night Football': 49ers vs. Cardinals
How to Watch 'Monday Night Football': 49ers vs. Cardinals
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce
"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
Nick Sirianni Jumped on the Eagles Bench to Yell to Fans After Win Over Colts
VIDEO: Nick Sirianni yelling at fans after Eagles beat Colts.
Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Private Girlfriend
Few NFL stars have been as successful on the field and off the field as Michael Strahan. The Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants was a dominant force on the field and he's since become a dominant force off of it, having success on television and in business.
Chiefs Fans Take Over SoFi Stadium Against Chargers
Chiefs fans have packed SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.
Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month
Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 12
Best fantasy football waiver wire options for Week 12.
Brock Purdy Trying to Hand the Ball Off to a Running Back Who Wasn't There is the Perfect Highlight
Brock Purdy turned the wrong way and it was hilarious.
'Monday Night Football' Does an Incredible 'Full House' Animation
Monday Night Football's "Full House" animation was fantastic.
Mecole Hardman Broke His TV Watching Chiefs-Chargers
Mecole Hardman did not like watching the game from home.
Travis Kelce Trolled Chargers Fans By Flipping the Ball Like LaDainian Tomlinson on a Touchdown
VIDEO: Travis Kelce high-stepping then trolling Chargers fans.
Justin Fields Still a Spectacular Mixed Bag With One Great Throw, One Comical Throw, One Overthrow
VIDEO: Justin Fields had some great throws. For various reasons.
Refs Miss Block in the Back on Patriots' Game-Winning Punt Return
The Patriots got away with a penalty on their game-winning punt return against the Jets.
Kyle Brandt's Kirk Cousins Impersonation is Tremendous
Kyle Brandt has done it again.
