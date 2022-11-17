Read full article on original website
Arkansas ranks number 2 in drone readiness according to new study
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — In a new study done by the Mercatus Center, a nonprofit think tank at George Mason University, Arkansas has been ranked as one of the most drone-friendly states in the United States. The state was tied with North Dakota for the number two spot on the list.
35 Arkansas churches get approved disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church has voted to agree to the disaffiliation of 27 member congregations leaving the United Methodist Church. These churches from around the state that decided to break away cited their reasons to “the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals.”
