ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Starbucks workers are striking across the country. Here’s which stores are affected

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaqJv_0jERKZkE00

(NEXSTAR) – Starbucks workers at over 110 locations across the U.S. are planning strikes or walkouts on Thursday to protest working conditions, pay, and the company’s alleged actions to discourage unionization efforts, according to a labor group representing thousands of Starbucks employees.

The walkouts are said to be the “biggest coordinated national action taken by union Starbucks stores in the campaign’s history,” with dozens of unionized locations among those where employees will be picketing, per a press release from Starbucks Workers United.

The walkouts also coincide with Red Cup Day, a holiday-based promotion during which Starbucks provides red reusable cups to customers who make qualifying purchases.

In protest, workers at stores with strikes or planned walkouts will be hosting their own “Red Cup Rebellion,” as they’re calling it, to send a message to the company concerning its stance on benefits and unionization.

“You cannot be pro-LGTBQ, pro-BLM, pro-sustainability, and anti-union. This Red Cup Day, we’re organizing for a voice on the job and a true seat at the table,” said Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks employee from Buffalo, New York, in the press release.

More than 110 stores are said to be participating in the walkouts, Starbucks Workers United said, including coffee shops across at least 25 states, including:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

Workers at some of the Starbucks locations in those states are planning walkouts only during select or peak hours, while others appear to be planning pickets all day, materials from Starbucks Workers United suggest.

Striking workers picketing outside the locations were also planning to hand out their own branded cups in support of the labor union’s efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdWPa_0jERKZkE00

A representative for Starbucks did not return Nexstar’s request for comment on Thursday’s strikes.

Starbucks, however, had previously said it opposes unionization efforts, claiming the company functions best when it works directly with employees, the Associated Press reported. Starbucks has denied using union-busting tactics, despite accusations of firing pro-union employees or closing shops that had voted in favor of unionizing.

At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks and Workers United have engaged in contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United confirmed with AP. No agreements have been reached so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Groom ISD cancels classes due to ‘cases of illness’

GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Groom Independent School District announced cancellations in their Tuesday class schedule. According to a Facebook post from Groom ISD, classes have been canceled on Tuesday due to “increasing cases of illness throughout the district.” MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Follett ISD canceled Monday classes due to an outbreak of the flu, according […]
GROOM, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Bushland AD, coach dead after ‘brief illness’

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Mike Read, the superintendent of the Littlefield Independent School District, announced Monday that Jimmy Thomas, the district’s athletic director and head football coach, has died after a “brief illness.” Thomas was the former athletic director and head football coach at Bushland High School. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Thomas coached the […]
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cowboys destroy 8-1 Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches for Dallas with a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-most seven times in a 40-3 victory over Minnesota on Sunday that slammed the Vikings’ seven-game winning streak to a screeching halt. Dak Prescott was flawless at quarterback, Ezekiel Elliott […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘The Voice’ top 13 contestants vie for top 10 spot

(NBC) — Live shows continue Monday on NBC’s “The Voice,” contestants have advanced to the top 13 with an eye on next week’s top ten. Bryce Leatherwood made it through last week’s instant save America’s Vote giving Blake’s singer the final spot in the Top 13. “He knew what he was doing and he put […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.” Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department responds to 6 weekend fires, 2 injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported another busy weekend after responding to six structure fires, one of which resulted in one person being hospitalized and another on Monday morning involving a firefighter being injured. NE 27th Avenue According to the fire department, crews responded to the 3000 block of NE 27th Avenue […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Chef Ron shows us a twist on a classic Thanksgiving side

Andouille Sausage Stuffing 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish 1 pound andouille sausage, diced 1 onion, finely chopped 5 stalks of celery, finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper 3 to 3 and a half cups low-sodium chicken broth 2 […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy