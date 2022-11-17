ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Frozen embryos brought to life 30 years later, breaking last record

(CNN) – Newborns Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway are already pretty famous. They were born from embryos frozen 30 years ago. The Nation Embryo Donation Center said that makes them the new record holders. The previous longest-frozen embryo resulting in birth was about 27 years old. The twins were born...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy