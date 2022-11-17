I can't IMAGINE putting money into something as sketchy as "crypto". The boo-hoo story in the article (math teacher loses $35,000, now has to be an Uber driver to make ends meet)... I have no sympathy. Sorry.
Biden administration gives money to Ukraine, Ukraine invest same money into FTX, FTX in turn uses money for democratic party campaigns= MONEY LAUNDERING
if the U.S. government was not spending all there time investigating Trump they could have stopped this guy before it cost people millions.now they are finding he made millions in campaign contributions
Comments / 105