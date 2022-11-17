ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Schwartz
4d ago

I can't IMAGINE putting money into something as sketchy as "crypto". The boo-hoo story in the article (math teacher loses $35,000, now has to be an Uber driver to make ends meet)... I have no sympathy. Sorry.

Kbizzle813
4d ago

Biden administration gives money to Ukraine, Ukraine invest same money into FTX, FTX in turn uses money for democratic party campaigns= MONEY LAUNDERING

pepi
4d ago

if the U.S. government was not spending all there time investigating Trump they could have stopped this guy before it cost people millions.now they are finding he made millions in campaign contributions

Fortune

Oops. Sam Bankman-Fried’s implosion took down Democrats’ second-biggest donor with it as the party gears up to regulate crypto

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried speaks with senators and their staff on Feb. 9 in Washington, D.C. Fewer names have been bigger in cryptocurrencies this year than Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX. So when it became clear this week that the curly-haired billionaire and his exchange faced a liquidity crunch, he was no longer a billionaire, and his exchange likely wasn’t solvent, it cast a shadow over the entire crypto space and sent digital currencies plummeting.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Futurism

FTX Exec Vomited in Horror When He Learned the Truth

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around 300 staffers around the time it collapsed in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation in a matter of days. News that the company was short billions of dollars to pay back customers came as a huge shock to some employees, with one executive saying he literally threw up in response, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Gizmodo

Tom Brady Likely Lost Big With FTX Crypto Collapse

The collapse and buyout of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges FTX is set to hurt the company’s investors bigtime. Notably, one of those investors is one of American Football’s most well-known players who may be stuck on the field even longer than he wants to be.
NBC News

