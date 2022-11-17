ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild nearly 30 years after infant’s death

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma has executed Richard Fairchild.

Fairchild was sentenced to death for the 1993 murder of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall.

Court documents say that Fairchild held his girlfriend’s son against a furnace after he wet the bed.

Fairchild’s attorneys filed a last-minute appeal Wednesday night, claiming that Fairchild isn’t mentally fit for execution.

Both the Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals declined to intervene.

Last month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied recommending clemency to Fairchild with a vote of 4-1.

