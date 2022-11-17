ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Inflation hitting the stores you shop and your shopping habits

MIAMI, Fla. — With Black Friday deals already in full swing and almost a month until Christmas, shoppers across the state may notice that their gifts are not that much cheaper. “Where they used to buy three dresses, they are buying one,” explained Rosa Riguero. Riguero is the...
MIAMI, FL
ABC Action News

Don't get squeezed by the Squishmallow: Avoiding hot toy scams

Every year, there is at least one toy or game that is the kids' favorite — the must-have, the "hot toy of the season." This year, one of those is the "Squishmallows" series of stuffed toys. Cute, huggable, squeezable, and very much in-demand. Unfortunately, that means they are likely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy