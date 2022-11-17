Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Travel safely this Thanksgiving
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to get together and give thanks. It’s also one of the busiest travel times of the year. “It’s definitely a busy time of year for road travel,” said Dan Weingarten, the Communications Representative for U.P. MDOT. “We don’t have official estimates, but we do follow the travel predictions that the automotive club, AAA, makes. They estimate that about a million and a half people from Michigan will take a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. That ‘s about 10,000 more than last year.”
UPMATTERS
Marquette man spreads holiday cheer with sharing Christmas village collection at Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – David Pierce of Marquette has a very festive passion, collecting sets to make a Christmas village. “I started about 10 years ago,” said Pierce. “My wife got me one and it has snowballed ever since.”. Pierce doesn’t know the exact number of buildings...
UPMATTERS
Surprise at the traffic stop, Escanaba officers hand out turkeys, not tickets
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When police officers prepare for their shifts, they usually don’t load up the patrol car with frozen turkeys, but Monday was different. Along with all the tools of law enforcement, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers, added a carload of turkeys to their arsenal. Not for a big lunch, but to hand out to motorists in place of a citation. ‘Turkeys, Not Tickets’ began several years ago and according to Lt. Eric LaFave, has become a holiday tradition for Escanaba Department of Public Safety.
WLUC
Big Bay man seriously injured in two vehicle crash near Wetmore Landing
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, November 18, around 1:13 P.M, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing. A pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Marquette man was driving northbound when he began to lose control...
