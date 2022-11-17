ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel safely this Thanksgiving

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to get together and give thanks. It’s also one of the busiest travel times of the year. “It’s definitely a busy time of year for road travel,” said Dan Weingarten, the Communications Representative for U.P. MDOT. “We don’t have official estimates, but we do follow the travel predictions that the automotive club, AAA, makes. They estimate that about a million and a half people from Michigan will take a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. That ‘s about 10,000 more than last year.”
Surprise at the traffic stop, Escanaba officers hand out turkeys, not tickets

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – When police officers prepare for their shifts, they usually don’t load up the patrol car with frozen turkeys, but Monday was different. Along with all the tools of law enforcement, Escanaba Department of Public Safety officers, added a carload of turkeys to their arsenal. Not for a big lunch, but to hand out to motorists in place of a citation. ‘Turkeys, Not Tickets’ began several years ago and according to Lt. Eric LaFave, has become a holiday tradition for Escanaba Department of Public Safety.
