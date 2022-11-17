ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

This Sweet Potato Casserole Has a Delicious Candy-Like Crust

At first glance, this sweet potato casserole from the November 1998 issue of Bon Appétit seemed pretty straightforward: Sweet potatoes are mashed with a little sweetener and topped with a brown sugar and pecan topping. But there are a few things that set it apart. First, instead of roasting sweet potatoes, as many other recipes call for, you boil them before puréeing them in the food processor. Then, two full tablespoons of vanilla extract and a whopping four eggs are added. These factors had me intrigued enough to give the otherwise basic-looking recipe a try.
ABC News

2 new pie recipes to upgrade your Thanksgiving dessert table

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's about time to let pies take their rightful place -- front and center on the dessert table. "Good Morning America" enlisted the expertise of Justin Chapple, culinary director at large for Food & Wine, to share a slice of confectioner's wisdom ahead of the holiday feast.
Delish

Egg Gravy Is A Southern Family Secret

Egg gravy made me a breakfast person. With roots in the Deep South, the dish is humble comfort food made to pair with sweet hot coffee and the sun's first rays of light. Butter, flour, and milk are whipped into a white gravy that’s seasoned with salt and pepper, garlic powder, and Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning if you share my tastes. The eggs are hard-boiled, sliced, and dropped in the gravy. The challenge lies in reaching an ideal consistency of not too thin or thick, but just smooth enough to pour over biscuits or toast, roughly torn into bite-sized pieces. Top with hot sauce: Tabasco is my first choice, New Orleans' Crystal as a back-up.
COLORADO STATE
The Daily South

Sweet Potato Pie Squares

It doesn't get much more Southern than sweet potato pie, right? And while we haven't met a version we don't like, this 13x9-inch version is quickly becoming one of our favorites, because it feeds a hungry crowd, and it's blissfully easy to make. Even if you don't know how to...
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
Mashed

The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor

If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Mashed

Bobby Flay Explains How To Cook Gravy The Day Before Thanksgiving

When it comes to making a mouth-watering Thanksgiving spread, you've got it all figured out — with one worrisome exception. Your homemade gravy has you a wee bit stressed out. After all, so much can go wrong. It could be too watery, too thick, too salty, or completely bland. And, don't even get you started on the possibility of lumps. Ugh.
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Lakeland Gazette

THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE

(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
OHIO STATE
The Kitchn

The $7 Trader Joe’s Dessert I’m Bringing to Thanksgiving This Year

When Thanksgiving rolls around, I’m often on dessert duty, which is no cake walk. Seeking out the perfect holiday pie the whole table will love is not a task I take lightly. I’m the kind of eater whose highest compliment for a dessert is that it’s not too sweet, so I’m always on the hunt for a dessert that will appeal to the pumpkin pie crowd, but also bring a bit of brightness to the dessert spread.
James Patrick

Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipe

Classic holiday stuffing that is easy to dospendwithpennies.com. The Thanksgiving meal is usually the largest meal of the year for most families. Stuffing is one of the foods that so many look forward to eating because it usually is only seen once a year. Over time people have added all sorts of things to it to make it unique. On the site of how stuff works, they show some crazy things people say they put in their stuffing. Things like oysters, popcorn, twinkies, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese, are just some of the things people say they add.
Marry Evens

Thanksgiving Recipes for Impress Your Guests

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I had no list of fancy nancy dishes to impress the audience. I decided to jot down all ideas. Guess What!!! I did it… In this blog, I will share a compilation of Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to wow your guests, 50 Thanksgiving Recipes to Impress Your Guests and Perfect for Sharing! Choose one from the list after looking it over!
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy