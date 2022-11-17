Read full article on original website
Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in AmericaEdy ZooGeneva, NY
New York man finds $100,000 treasure trove of 120-Year-Old historical photos in his atticAmarie M.Geneva, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Slain College Students Called Friend Ten Times Before They Were Killed
The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered is not happy with the slow pace of the investigation. Alivia Goncalves spoke with Inside Edition and said that she has done some investigating of her own into the deaths of her sister, Kaylee Gonzalez, and her friends, Madison Mogan, Ethan Chapo, and Xana Kernodle.
1 Dead, 16 Injured After SUV Crashes Into Apple Store
At least one person has died and 16 people were injured after an SUV crashed into the front of an Apple store in Massachusetts on Monday (November 21), authorities confirmed to WBZ. The Hingham store was seen with a large hole in its glass front and first responders were present...
Surviving Plane Passengers Take Selfie At Site Of Collision With Fire Truck
Two surviving passengers of a plane crash went viral after taking a selfie from the site of the collision. Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi was among the passengers on the Latam Airlines plane that collided with a firetruck at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru on November 18. Varsi-Rospigliosi shared a selfie...
Idaho murders news - live: Victim Ethan Chapin mourned at memorial as outrage over lack of clues grows
Loved ones of University of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin gathered on Monday to remember the slain student.“We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial in his hometown of Mount Vernon, Washington.“It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.”Chapin, along with Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow on 13...
1 person dead, firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews battled a deadly fire in Humboldt Park Tuesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department confirmed one person died in a house fire in the 1800 block of Sawyer Avenue. A firefighter was injured on the scene. Minor injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Suspect Named in Fatal Apple Store Car Crash
A man arrested after a car crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store was identified by prosecutors on Tuesday. Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after the incident Monday that left one person dead and another 20 injured. “Rein was arrested last night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz tweeted Tuesday. Witnesses in the store at the time of the crash likened its sound to that of a “bomb going off” as a dark SUV smashed through the glass storefront before slamming into a wall. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said first responders found injured people both inside and outside the store, “including a few patients that were pinned against the wall by the vehicle.”HINGHAM CRASH UPDATE: As a result of the extensive investigation by @statepolice @HinghamPolice, obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Rein was arrested last night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 22, 2022 Read it at CNN
Idaho police rule out murders connection to brutal death of dog found ‘filleted’ nearby
Moscow police have said that reports of a skinned dog are not related to the murders of four University of Idaho students on an off-campus housing site on 13 November.“Detectives are aware of a Latah County Sheriff’s Office incident of the report of a skinned dog and have determined it is unrelated to this incident,” a Moscow Police Department spokesperson told The Independent.The clarification came after reports said that an elderly couple’s Mini Australian shepherd dog was “filleted” just three miles away from where the students were murdered.“It was like a deer that someone had hunted,” Pam Colbert, the...
Moscow murders: Idaho investigators ‘expand crime scene’ to cover parking lot of 1122 King Road
Police have cordoned off the parking lot of a home where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death. Investigators have expanded the crime scene to cover an area in the back of the home that had not previously been blocked off, Fox News Digital reported. New police tape and a small group of investigators could be seen in the parking lot behind the three-storey home on 1122 King Road on Monday. It is unclear whether the department has cordoned off the area to preserve potential evidence from contamination or if new developments in the investigation...
