A man arrested after a car crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store was identified by prosecutors on Tuesday. Bradley Rein, 53, has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after the incident Monday that left one person dead and another 20 injured. “Rein was arrested last night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz tweeted Tuesday. Witnesses in the store at the time of the crash likened its sound to that of a “bomb going off” as a dark SUV smashed through the glass storefront before slamming into a wall. Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said first responders found injured people both inside and outside the store, “including a few patients that were pinned against the wall by the vehicle.”HINGHAM CRASH UPDATE: As a result of the extensive investigation by @statepolice @HinghamPolice, obtained an arrest warrant charging Bradley Rein, 53, with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Rein was arrested last night, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court— DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 22, 2022 Read it at CNN

HINGHAM, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO