Read full article on original website
Related
'A bucket of ice water': Argentina cries after World Cup defeat
Gasps gave way to stony expressions of disbelief, and then tears, as Argentina fans gathered in Buenos Aires watched the humiliation of their football team unfold at the World Cup in Qatar. But Buenos Aires quickly resumed its normal hustle and bustle as desolate fans headed to their offices.
Lydia Ko, Steven Alker, Ryan Fox make it big year for Kiwis
It would be a stretch to call 2022 the year of the Kiwi
Comments / 0