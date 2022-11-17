Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Black Friday gaming PC deal: The HP Omen 25L is $390 off
Looking forward to the chilly winter days to snuggle up with a good PC game and tea? Make sure you have the gaming rig to do just that with this HP Omen 25L gaming desktop. Best of all, it's discounted by $470 right now, so you can pick it up for only $849.
ZDNet
150+ Black Friday gaming deals: Games, laptops, consoles, and accessories
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on the cheap.
ZDNet
Looking for a cheap gaming monitor over Black Friday? Walmart has you covered with a $109 LG model
Black Friday is nearly upon us. The annual sales event will include steep discounts on everything from laptops to home appliances, and it always features gaming equipment and accessories. A deal we've found just before Black Friday kicks off on November 25 is for an LG 24" UltraGear FHD gaming...
ZDNet
This sneaky ransomware gang keeps changing tactics to spread its malware
A new ransomware operation is using unusual techniques to breach networks and encrypt them with file-locking malware to hold victims to ransom. Royal ransomware first appeared in September this year and is being distributed by multiple threat groups, but one is showing what Microsoft Security Threat Intelligence describes as "a pattern of continuous innovation" to distribute and hide payloads, often until it's too late and the victim has had their network encrypted.
ZDNet
Three tech trends on the verge of a breakthrough in 2023
Everyone thinks of tech as a fast-paced industry, and in many respects that's true. For sure, there's a region of the tech industry that's entirely populated with 'move-fast-and-break-things' types who race to create a minimum viable product and talk about things like 'NFT' and 'Web 3'. But there are also...
ZDNet
30+ best Black Friday deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. Because there are still some groans and...
ZDNet
Give the gift of internet security with 50% off Keeper Password Manager
With every website asking for a unique password that includes characters, numbers, symbols, and more, it can be a daunting task to try to recall all of your passwords -- especially when you have to change them yet again due to a breach. Keeper Password Manager bridges the gap between remembering your passwords and keeping them. Right now, it's 50% off for a one-year subscription, so you only have to pay $17.50 for the entire year.
ZDNet
What is an external hard drive, and which are the best?
As much as we try to prevent it, it happens. Our computers crash (knock on wood), and we lose our files. Of course, things are much different now than they were a few years ago. Now there are external hard drives that can protect all of your files and content in another place, so you do not risk losing your most important files.
ZDNet
Fixing the next big tech skills shortage will need a quantum leap
Like most tech sectors, quantum computing has a skills shortage. According to a September 2022 report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), more than half of quantum computer companies are currently hiring. This poses a challenge for the industry. Governments and businesses are funnelling tens of billions of dollars into...
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Chromebook deals: Get a ChromeOS laptop for $99
Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday fitness deals: Lululemon's smart mirror is 50% off
As temperatures drop this winter, many of us prefer to exercise indoors, but you don't need to worry about losing fitness progress this holiday season. There are plenty of great fitness devices that can reinvigorate your home gym routine (and help you stay excited about it). Fitness equipment can get...
ZDNet
Smart lock deal: Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi is 52% off before Black Friday
If you haven't swapped your regular lock for a smart lock yet, now is the best time to invest in one. Having personally installed one in my home, I can say that it is hands-down one of the best decisions I made for my home. They can be pricey, which is what makes the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock deal so great. Right now, you can get it for 52% off with a special code, so you'll only pay $144.
ZDNet
Lenovo's Flex 3 touchscreen Chromebook is only $99 right now
Chromebooks are a great way to work on Google Docs processing or check your favorite internet sites; if you've been looking for a quick deal on a Chromebook, take a look at the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. Right now, the handy portable device is only $99, or $30 off. Whether...
ZDNet
Huawei Mate 50 Pro review: The best smartphone you either can't buy or probably won't buy
Huawei's Mate smartphones regularly showcase cutting-edge design, build and features, and this year's Mate 50 Pro is no exception. The headline feature is a superb 50MP Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, although we must also note the absence of Google Mobile Services (GMS) and lack of 5G support thanks to ongoing US sanctions.
ZDNet
What is a phone tripod, and which are the best?
Having your photo taken used to mean sitting for a formal photographer, but the development of smartphones changed everything. Now, you can be the photographer and produce your own stellar content, like high-quality photos and videos. However, it can be hard to get just the right angle when your hands...
ZDNet
Amazon spreads joy (while firing 10,000 people)
The holidays are coming and, for many tech companies, the timing is a little awkward. Layoffs abound, with even the biggest names affected. One of the latest is Amazon, which is reportedly laying off 10,000 workers. It's hardly perfect, then, that the company chose this week to spread infinite joy.
ZDNet
Sony's 55-inch A80K OLED Google TV is nearly half off ahead of Black Friday
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,298, saving you over $1,000 on a new TV.
