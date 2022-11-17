If you haven't swapped your regular lock for a smart lock yet, now is the best time to invest in one. Having personally installed one in my home, I can say that it is hands-down one of the best decisions I made for my home. They can be pricey, which is what makes the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi Smart Lock deal so great. Right now, you can get it for 52% off with a special code, so you'll only pay $144.

21 HOURS AGO